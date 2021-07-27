Charlotte FC's Christian Fuchs joins USL Championship side before MLS career

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Before Christian Fuchs competes with MLS expansion side Charlotte FC during their inaugural 2022 season, the left back has joined nearby USL Championship side Charlotte Independence for the remainder of the 2021 campaign, it was announced Tuesday.

The 35-year-old originally signed with Charlotte FC in June after his time with Leicester City wound down, a club where he won the 2015-16 Premier League title and the 2020-21 English FA Cup. At the international level, Fuchs recorded one goal in 78 appearances for Austria.

“This is a great opportunity for Christian, as a former Premier League winner, to maintain both his fitness level and focus in preparation for the start of Charlotte FC’s preseason training in January 2022,” Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.

The Independence feature in the Atlantic Division of the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference. The second-division side began competing in 2015 and has made the conference quarterfinals on three occasions.

“Being able to add a player of Christian’s caliber and experience to our roster is a huge win for the Independence,” Independence head coach Mike Jeffries said in a release. “We are delighted to have him join our group.

“In addition to his on-field experience and ability, Christian is a consummate professional. His quality of play, experience with top clubs, and leadership adds tremendously to our group. I wish to thank Zoran Krneta and the Charlotte FC staff for working with us to bring Christian onto our roster.”

Charlotte FC, who recently hired Miguel Angel Ramirez as their first head coach, have a number of pre-signed players on loan. Midfielder Brandt Bronico and defender Adam Armour also play for the Independence, while midfielders Riley McGree (Birmingham City) and Sergio Ruiz (Las Palmas) are staying in form in European leagues.

Charlotte FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Inaugural head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez: There's something special about Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC add former Newcastle assistant to coaching staff
Charlotte FC add former NYCFC assistant to Miguel Angel Ramirez's coaching staff

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Sources: Portland Timbers sign forward Santiago Moreno to U-22 Initiative deal
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Portland Timbers sign forward Santiago Moreno to U-22 Initiative deal
Foster Langsdorf retires after Minnesota United, Portland Timbers stops
Transfer Tracker

Foster Langsdorf retires after Minnesota United, Portland Timbers stops
Do the Columbus Crew deserve more respect?
Extratime

Do the Columbus Crew deserve more respect?
Patrick Mahomes joins Sporting KC ownership group

Patrick Mahomes joins Sporting KC ownership group
Would signing Thiago Almada make sense for Atlanta United?
Extratime

Would signing Thiago Almada make sense for Atlanta United?
FC Dallas ink rising star Ricardo Pepi to five-year contract extension
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas ink rising star Ricardo Pepi to five-year contract extension
More News
Video
Video
MLS Power Rankings: Weeks 14-15 (Top 10 Analysis)
1:07:22

MLS Power Rankings: Weeks 14-15 (Top 10 Analysis)
High dives & gymnastics! Goalkeepers provide acrobatics in Week 15's What A Save
1:38

High dives & gymnastics! Goalkeepers provide acrobatics in Week 15's What A Save
Ricardo Pepi could shatter the MLS transfer record
1:17:19

Ricardo Pepi could shatter the MLS transfer record
MLS Review Show - Week 15
26:24

MLS Review Show - Week 15
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 29

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 29

Join us after both Gold Cup matches for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.