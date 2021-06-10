Why Christian Fuchs signed with Charlotte FC: "I made the right decision"

MLS expansion side Charlotte FC made a big splash last weekend, announcing the signing of left back and Premier League champion Christian Fuchs as he departs Leicester City.

The move was a long time in the making, with initial conversations beginning the week before the COVID-19 pandemic forced global shutdowns in March 2020. The transfer was delayed by a year, but Fuchs has been eager to make it for a number of reasons.

The Austrian defender was in touch with Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta and special advisor Steve Walsh, who played a key role in assembling Leicester City's squad that shocked the world in 2015-16 by winning England's top flight. The 35-year-old said Walsh pitched him on the idea after their paths crossed.

"It doesn’t take a lot to convince me when Steve Walsh is involved, because so far he has given me a lot of pleasure in my career," Fuchs said in a virtual press conference. "When he’s telling me, ‘Listen, this is something legit. This is something very good that’s growing in Charlotte that’s coming into MLS,’ that’s all he needs to tell me. ... I was convinced very easily, to say it that way."

Walsh and Krneta weren't the only people encouraging Fuchs to cross the Atlantic. The defender's wife and children live in New York, which meant he had to travel to see them. A desire to shorten that trip ensured his wife became a crucial part of the recruitment process.