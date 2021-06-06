Charlotte FC sign veteran Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have signed Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs, who will join the MLS expansion team in January 2022 ahead of their inaugural season, the club announced Sunday.
The 35-year-old left back has signed a one-year contract with a club option for 2023.
“As we continue to add to our Charlotte FC roster, we are proud to welcome Christian to the club. He is an experienced and proven leader, who has played consistently at a very high level,” Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a statement. “As a versatile defender who can cover several positions in our defense, Christian will have an integral role in building a competitive team from the beginning.”
Fuchs made nine Premier League appearances for Leicester City this season, also seeing time as a center back. He made 152 appearances over the course of six years with Leicester City, lifting the Premier League trophy in 2016 and winning an FA Cup in the 2020-21 season.
Fuchs previously played for Bundesliga’s Bochum, Mainz and Schalke before joining Leicester City in 2015.
He’s also been capped 78 times for Austria after coming up through the youth national team setup.
“I’m impressed with Charlotte FC’s vision for building a successful team,” Fuchs said. “This is an extraordinary opportunity to build upon the pillars of progressive, collective and ambitious that are already ingrained in the Queen City. Alongside a diverse staff who make up this club, we can lean on the soccer community from all over the world to create even more of a competitive and hardworking CLTFC family. I look forward to starting from day one to help make Charlotte FC a winning club.”
Fuchs joins midfielders Sergio Ruiz, Riley McGree and Brandt Bronico as well as defender Jan Sobociński as players signed ahead of Charlotte FC's first season.