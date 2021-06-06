Charlotte FC sign veteran Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs

“I’m impressed with Charlotte FC’s vision for building a successful team,” Fuchs said. “This is an extraordinary opportunity to build upon the pillars of progressive, collective and ambitious that are already ingrained in the Queen City. Alongside a diverse staff who make up this club, we can lean on the soccer community from all over the world to create even more of a competitive and hardworking CLTFC family. I look forward to starting from day one to help make Charlotte FC a winning club.”