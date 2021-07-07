Charlotte FC name Miguel Angel Ramirez as first head coach

Charlotte FC have named Miguel Angel Ramirez as the club’s first head coach, they announced Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Spaniard most recently coached Porto Alegre International, where he compiled an 11-7-4 record in 22 matches before being let go after three months.

“I’m excited to introduce Miguel as the first head coach of Charlotte FC,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “After a thorough review of many candidates, it was obvious to us that Miguel was the right person to lead our team. He is a process-oriented coach with a unique style of play and a proven ability to develop young talent. Those attributes set him apart from others. He will bring a winning culture to Charlotte FC and I can’t wait for him to get started and for this club to take the pitch in 2022.”

“With his charisma, passion for the game and experience in the Middle East, Europe and South America, Miguel will work to create an innovative, entertaining approach to soccer in the Carolinas,” added sporting director Zoran Krneta. “In Miguel, we have found a very progressive and talented young coach, to take on the challenge of growing the team with a distinctive style of play, developing youth players and driving our vision forward.”

Ramirez, who has forged a reputation for playing attacking, possession-based soccer, previously guided Independiente del Valle to the Copa Sudamericana title in 2019, the Ecuadorian club's first international title. He had a 32-21-6 record in nearly two years at the helm after coaching the club’s U18 side. It was his first professional head coaching job after leading the youth ranks at Las Palmas in Spain, AEK FC, Panathinaikos and Olympiacos in Greece, as well as Qatar’s Aspire Academy.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to work with Charlotte FC, its ownership group and senior management. Next year will be historic for the team and for all new and existing fans as we prepare toward a remarkable inaugural campaign,” Ramirez said. “I am committed to create an entertaining, competitive club with talented young players and a unique style of play, as we build a stronger soccer culture from North to South Carolina.”

Charlotte FC begin play in MLS as an expansion side in 2022.

Brian Schmetzer downplays Seattle Sounders' record chase: "It’s a nice little storyline"

Inter Miami add USYNT forward Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa
2021 Concacaf Gold Cup field is set: See the full group stage lineup
Sources: Nashville SC complete club-record signing of Ake Loba from CF Monterrey
2021 Leagues Cup schedule and Liga MX participants announced

Atlanta United name Dimitrios Efstathiou as Vice President of Soccer Operations & Strategy

Gamechanging Goalkeepers! Who saved their teams in Week 11? What A Save!
Chris Armas is out, what's next for Toronto FC?
Fireworks on Display! Watch Goal of the Week – Week 11
Another stadium debut, D.C. United scores 7 goals, Austin FC's first home win
