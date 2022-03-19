Charlotte FC chase history against New England Revolution: "They are a Manchester United, a Real Madrid"

Further, the March international break looms and New England could go for broke, knowing a rest awaits before their league slate resumes April 2 when hosting the New York Red Bulls . Throw in a Charlotte crowd that in Week 2 set a league record for standalone attendance (74,479 fans) against the LA Galaxy , and the MLS original club is highly motivated to spoil another party in the Queen City.

“I think when you’re new into the league you want to try to impress your fans and that’s what Charlotte’s going to try and do again tomorrow,” Revolution midfielder Matt Polster said. “They’re going to put everything into this game. I’m sure they’re thinking we’re coming off a game in Mexico City that they’re going to try and capitalize on. Their mentality is to try and get three points and our goal is to do the exact same. We need to come with the right mindset, the right intensity. I know this team can get three points.”