Nashville stun Atlanta, New England sail into US Open Cup Round of 16

Here's how MLS clubs fared as the Round of 32 winds down.

After five MLS teams booked a Round of 16 ticket in the US Open Cup on Tuesday night , another eight launched their own bids Wednesday night – many against lower-division opposition.

MLS expansion side Charlotte FC kept their first US Open Cup dream alive with a 5-1 win at USL League One side Richmond Kickers on Wednesday night.

After an opener from Charlotte's Daniel Rios , Richmond fought back to equalize through a 53rd-minute strike from Zacarías Morán Correa. But Charlotte exploded for three goals in the immediate aftermath of the leveler, with Yordy Reyna restoring the lead in the 54th before a brace from McKinze Gaines put the contest out of reach.

The New England Revolution are through to the Round of 16 after topping FC Cincinnati , 5-1, at Gillette Stadium behind a hat trick from Carles Gil and a brace from Adam Buksa .

That set the Revs on their way to the blowout result, as Buksa earned his brace with goals in the 47th and 57th minutes, with Gil completing his hat trick through a 54th-minute strike in between. The Polish striker went airborne on his first before netting a long-range curler, helping boost new Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic 's first-team debut.

The sides traded goals in the first half, with Cincinnati's Alvaro Barreal opening the scoring in the 12th minute, only for the Revs to equalize on 34 minutes via a penalty kick from Gil. The reigning MLS MVP then put New England out in front with his second just three minutes later, beating goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer from atop the box.

New York City FC are into the Open Cup's next round courtesy of a 3-1 victory over MLS NEXT Pro side Rochester New York FC, winning the Empire State derby.

NYCFC nearly added a fourth in the 90th minute, though Gedion Zelalem 's attempt from the spot was denied and winger Gabriel Pereira was red-carded a minute later, having set up Andrade's beauty earlier.

Jesus Batiz gave Rochester a lifeline with a back-post tap-in that cut NYCFC's lead in half during first-half stoppage time, but Maxime Chanot 's 76th-minute headed finish to make it 3-1 ensured there would be no Cupset.

The MLS NEXTers held NYCFC off the scoresheet through the opening 20 minutes, but the Cityzens struck for a pair before the end of the first half, with the opener coming from Thiago Andrade on 23 minutes on a lofted volley. Heber doubled the advantage just past the half-hour mark.

Houston Dynamo FC avoided the Cupset fate Austin FC met a round earlier against San Antonio FC, beating the in-state USL Championship side 1-0 behind a late header from Sebastian Ferreira .

The Paraguayan international striker nodded home a cross from Sam Junqua in the 82nd minute at PNC Stadium, making Houston the last Texan team alive in the 2022 Open Cup after FC Dallas were bounced a night earlier.

Atlanta United nearly became the first team to defeat Nashville SC at newly-opened GEODIS Park, but instead relinquished a 2-0 lead and took a 3-2 defeat thanks to a late equalizer from CJ Sapong and an extra-time winner from Ethan Zubak .

Thiago Almada opened the scoring on 13 minutes, running onto a feed from Andrew Gutman and depositing home a close-range finish. Luiz Araujo then added Atlanta's second in highlight-reel fashion just before the half-hour mark, setting himself up with a gorgeous touch off an assist from Marcelino Moreno and smashing home a clinical first-time volley.

Nashville pulled one back in the 50th minute from the penalty spot after Atlanta's Alan Franco was whistled for a foul in his own area on Ake Loba, allowing Hany Mukhtar to cut the lead in half with a spot-kick.

The hosts thought they leveled from Walker Zimmerman's head in the 79th minute off Mukhtar's free kick, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Replays showed Franco keeping several Nashville players onside.

Sapong made sure Nashville found their equalizer, heading home a feed from Brian Anunga to make it 2-2 and send the home crowd into a frenzy. The celebration really got started at GEODIS Park in extra time, when Zubak struck for a 93rd-minute game-winner to send Nashville through.

Goals