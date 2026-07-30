Portland Timbers transfer Felipe Mora to Atlético de San Luis

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Portland Timbers have transferred forward Felipe Mora to LIGA MX side Atlético de San Luis, the club announced Thursday.

Mora departs Portland after six-plus seasons, having originally joined in 2020 following stints at Mexican sides Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM.

The 32-year-old Chilean international tallied 56 goals and 17 assists in 173 appearances (all competitions) with the Timbers.

Memorably, Mora scored Portland's equalizing goal in MLS Cup 2021 vs. New York City FC and a brace in his final match.

"Pipe Mora is up there with the all-time Portland Timbers greats," said club owner Merritt Paulson. "What he has done on the pitch speaks for itself. Producing the third most all-time PTFC goals, including the 2021 MLS Cup stoppage-time equalizer that made Providence Park louder than it has ever been.

"But what he has given us off the field is equally incredible. Pipe truly loves this club. He is a prince of a person, and the Portland Timbers are better because of him."