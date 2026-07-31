Columbus Crew sign midfielder Tarun Karumanchim

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed midfielder Tarun Karumanchi from MLS NEXT Pro side Crew 2, the club announced Thursday.

Karumanchi's first-team contract runs through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with club options for the following three seasons (through June 2030).

The 23-year-old had appeared in each of the club's last two matches, starting his MLS debut against New York City FC on July 22.

“Tarun has demonstrated strong qualities since he started training with the first team during the preseason, and he’s earned this opportunity based on his eagerness to develop and professional attitude, especially as he worked to come back from his injury," Columbus general manager Issa Tall said.

“Tarun’s production and work ethic have been consistent in training and matches while integrating into our first team environment. We look forward to his continued development further as both a player and person with the Black & Gold.”

Karumanchi arrived in Columbus as a 2026 MLS SuperDraft pick (49th overall) out of UCLA, where he made 68 appearances from 2022-25 and earned multiple accolades.

The midfielder has also spent time with the San Jose Earthquakes academy and was called into training camp for the United States U-20 national team in 2022.