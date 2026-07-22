Casemiro brings championship pedigree to Inter Miami

Casemiro has accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish in the club game.
But as the Brazilian midfielder begins the latest chapter in his decorated career with Inter Miami CF, one thing hasn't changed: The relentless drive that helped take him to those heights.
"I've always believed that the day I lose that hunger and that ambition in life is the day it's time to stop playing," Casemiro said in his first interview since his blockbuster move to the Herons following his departure from English Premier League giants Manchester United.
"That's one of the reasons I came here, and I'm excited to be here and help my teammates."
Proven winner
That hunger has fueled a career few players can match.
Casemiro was a cornerstone for Real Madrid during a hugely successful era for the Spanish powerhouse, winning 18 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League crowns, before spending the last three seasons at Manchester United.
"I think what I can bring, without a doubt, is experience," Casemiro said. "The experience I've gained throughout my career, from the clubs I've played for, from my age, and from my desire to keep winning and growing."
He's been similarly accomplished on the international stage, scoring 10 goals in 91 appearances for Brazil and helping his country win the 2019 Copa América.
A three-time FIFA World Cup participant, Casemiro started all five of Brazil's matches at the 2026 tournament, contributing 1g/1a.
"For me, that is certainly it," he said. "The ambition I have is not only on the pitch but also to help my teammates, help the younger players and help the players continue to grow and improve."
Relentless energy
For Inter Miami, Casemiro adds another dimension to a star-studded group built around Lionel Messi and one of the league's most dangerous attacks.
Alongside Argentine star Rodrigo De Paul, Casemiro gives the Herons an imposing ball-winning presence in the center of the pitch, known for his physical, all-out style of play.
"I have a lot of ambition to help him, but not just him, also my teammates, to help them continue growing," Casemiro said of playing with Messi. "I really want everything to start so I can help."
Repeat campaign
Casemiro now joins a Miami side with aspirations of adding even more silverware to their collection.
The reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions enter the second half of the season sitting second in the Eastern Conference with 31 points (9W-2L-4D), firmly in the mix to defend their title.
"I want to keep winning titles, which is the most important thing," Casemiro said. "I'm here to win titles. I believe the great players are the ones who win. That is my main reason for being here."