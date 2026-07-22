Casemiro brings championship pedigree to Inter Miami

Casemiro has accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish in the club game.

"That's one of the reasons I came here, and I'm excited to be here and help my teammates."

"I've always believed that the day I lose that hunger and that ambition in life is the day it's time to stop playing," Casemiro said in his first interview since his blockbuster move to the Herons following his departure from English Premier League giants Manchester United.

But as the Brazilian midfielder begins the latest chapter in his decorated career with Inter Miami CF , one thing hasn't changed: The relentless drive that helped take him to those heights.

A new No. 5 is in the 305. @Casemiro is Home. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VNL4FeHgub

Proven winner

That hunger has fueled a career few players can match.

Casemiro was a cornerstone for Real Madrid during a hugely successful era for the Spanish powerhouse, winning 18 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League crowns, before spending the last three seasons at Manchester United.

"I think what I can bring, without a doubt, is experience," Casemiro said. "The experience I've gained throughout my career, from the clubs I've played for, from my age, and from my desire to keep winning and growing."

He's been similarly accomplished on the international stage, scoring 10 goals in 91 appearances for Brazil and helping his country win the 2019 Copa América.

A three-time FIFA World Cup participant, Casemiro started all five of Brazil's matches at the 2026 tournament, contributing 1g/1a.