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MLS bangers are back! Capita nets stunning strike

SKC (1)

Dylan Butler

New Major League Soccer fans, take notice. This is a league of bangers.

The latest example came in the return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause in a rivalry showdown between St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City

And it was delivered by Capita Capemba. The 24-year-old Angolan international settled a blocked Dejan Joveljić shot and went top bins, firing inside the far post.

The goal pulled Sporting Kansas City back a goal after Sang Bin Jeong and Marcel Hartel scored eight minutes apart to give the hosts a two-goal lead. 

It was Capita's second goal for Sporting after arriving from Polish top-flight side Radomiak Radom in March.

Dylan Butler -
@Dylan_Butler

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