MLS bangers are back! Capita nets stunning strike

New Major League Soccer fans, take notice. This is a league of bangers.
The latest example came in the return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause in a rivalry showdown between St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City.
And it was delivered by Capita Capemba. The 24-year-old Angolan international settled a blocked Dejan Joveljić shot and went top bins, firing inside the far post.
The goal pulled Sporting Kansas City back a goal after Sang Bin Jeong and Marcel Hartel scored eight minutes apart to give the hosts a two-goal lead.
It was Capita's second goal for Sporting after arriving from Polish top-flight side Radomiak Radom in March.