Carlos Vela turns reflective as LAFC rebound: "Enjoy every single minute"

As tough as the past few weeks have been for Carlos Vela , LAFC ’s superstar forward reminded everyone Saturday night that a struggling Carlos Vela is still a dangerous Carlos Vela.

“… To be able to help the team win is important and it’s something that will help us regain our level and our confidence.”

“I think that after the loss in the [CCL] final, the negative streak that we were going through, we’d lost let’s say a little bit of confidence,” Vela said postgame. “Things weren’t going the way they usually do for this team.

Vela received some criticism for his performances over the two-legged series, which was compounded upon the club’s return to league action when he missed a penalty kick (after his initial effort blocked by Brad Guzan was ordered retaken) in a scoreless draw with Atlanta United . Two straight losses to the Houston Dynamo followed until Matchday 19’s get-right result.

Coming off the bench as a second-half substitute, the former Mexican international scored a 90th-minute game-winner that sealed the Black & Gold’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory at Sporting Kansas City – their first three points in almost a month, ending a four-game shutout streak in all competitions.

It’s hard to imagine a player of the stature of Vela – the 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP with over a decade of experience in Europe – lacking confidence. But he was downright thrilled about netting the last-minute winner after Honduran defender Denil Maldonado canceled out Alan Pulido’s opening PK goal.

In fact, it’s moments like these that keep the 34-year-old veteran hungry for the thrill of competition.

“At this age, I always say you carry the end of your career more closer, so you have to enjoy every single minute,” Vela, whose Designated Player contract with LAFC runs through the 2023 season, said of his contribution off the bench.

“… A day like today, like you come in the second half, you can score the goal, it makes you feel like, ‘Ok, I can still play a couple of more years,'” he added before suggesting the thought of calling it a career may have passed through mind his in recent days.