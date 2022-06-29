MLS Cup next? Carlos Vela eyes “lasting memory” in new LAFC deal

After much hemming and hawing, uncertainty and inquiries, long-reported news became official on Tuesday afternoon: Carlos Vela isn’t going anywhere.

“As soon as we knew he wanted to stay, we wanted him to stay, then it just took a bit of time to iron out the details. In full transparency, the contract was only signed basically the day before we announced it. But for all intents and purposes, it was done.”

“The heavy lifting of the negotiation was done probably two months ago, and the rest of the time has been done ironing out minor details [that] I never thought would get in the way of the deal,” said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington. “Obviously any negotiation that you go through, there are typically a lot of ups and downs and it's a non-linear process. But that wasn't the case here.

It turns out matters were largely settled many fortnights ago, even as Vela cast varying degrees of doubt in postgame press conferences , all as LAFC surged into the early Supporters’ Shield lead and he became their leading scorer.

LAFC ’s captain has re-signed as a Designated Player through the 2023 MLS season, a formal announcement that arrived two days before his current deal was set to expire. And just like that, one of the biggest storylines from the first half of the 2022 MLS campaign was put to bed.

Vela, the 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and LAFC’s first-ever signing before their 2018 expansion season, will now remain with the Black & Gold for at least six seasons in total. Thorrington said the forward’s future at Banc of California Stadium could extend “maybe beyond” the current terms, and Vela seemed similarly open-minded while reaffirming his desire to win silverware.

“As you know, I'm really happy to be still here, to be part of this because when I joined this club from the first day, one of the main goals was come to LA, enjoy LA, make LA enjoy my football – and the most important, win trophies for this club,” Vela said. “In this part, I'm still thinking we can do better. We are in a good way, but we never end that job.

“I'm still here and I want to win with [LAFC]. I think it's one of the main reasons I want to still [continue] in this club and I want to work really hard to bring that trophy to this club and enjoy, I hope, until the end of my career here.”