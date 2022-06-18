Carlos Vela leaves door open for LAFC exit: "This is business"

Carlos Vela made his 100th MLS regular-season appearance Saturday, subbing on for the second half in LAFC 's 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field.

There are two games left on Vela’s current contract, which expires at the end of the month: June 26 vs. New York Red Bulls and June 29 vs. FC Dallas, both at Banc of California Stadium.

After Saturday's match, Vela reiterated what we’ve heard from him before – how he’s happy to play for LAFC, to be in Los Angeles and that he feels there's some unfinished business.

But the clock is ticking and no deal has officially been stuck as yet, all amid reports of an extension being agreed upon. Vela even entertained a possible exit from LAFC as he confirmed an unchanged contract situation.

“I think we created a really good team, we are doing pretty well," Vela said. "I feel good to be here. I enjoy to play in LA with our fans. And of course I have that thing in mind, to win a trophy with this club. So my head is always focused on that.