Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 17

There’s a general rule among AT&T 5G Goal of the Week nominees from Week 17: Long-range stunners only.

That certainly applies to FC Dallas homegrown Jesus Ferreira, whose sumptuous free kick in a 3-1 loss at LAFC put him atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi charts. The US men’s national team forward now has 10 goals and four assists on the year.

The same goes for Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira, whose off-the-bench blast earned a 1-0 win at newcomers Charlotte FC. That put Los Verdes on the same number of wins (9) and points (31) at the 2022 campaign’s halfway point that they earned in their entire 2021 expansion season.