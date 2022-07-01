Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 17

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

There’s a general rule among AT&T 5G Goal of the Week nominees from Week 17: Long-range stunners only.

That certainly applies to FC Dallas homegrown Jesus Ferreira, whose sumptuous free kick in a 3-1 loss at LAFC put him atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi charts. The US men’s national team forward now has 10 goals and four assists on the year.

The same goes for Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira, whose off-the-bench blast earned a 1-0 win at newcomers Charlotte FC. That put Los Verdes on the same number of wins (9) and points (31) at the 2022 campaign’s halfway point that they earned in their entire 2021 expansion season.

The rule works for Houston Dynamo FC maestro Darwin Quintero and Minnesota United FC playmaker Emanuel Reynoso, too. Quintero’s looping volley was consolation in a 2-1 loss at the Portland Timbers, while Reynoso’s seeing-eye curler began a 3-2 win at the LA Galaxy.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

