Canada vs. Ecuador: How to watch, stream international friendly

Canada welcome Ecuador to Toronto FC 's BMO Field on Thursday, continuing preparations for co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

This is Canada's final camp of the calendar year, and both of their South American opponents will compete at the World Cup next summer.

During the November international window, the CanMNT will also face Venezuela (Nov. 18) at Inter Miami CF 's Chase Stadium.

Looking to rebound, head coach Jesse Marsch named 10 MLS players to his 24-man roster . Juventus striker Jonathan David, Villarreal winger Tajon Buchanan and Porto midfielder Stephen Eustáquio are among the headliners.

After reaching a program-record No. 26 in the FIFA World Rankings, Canada were held scoreless during the October international window with a 1-0 defeat vs. Australia and a 0-0 draw against Colombia.

Ecuador are a formidable opponent, having finished second in Conmebol World Cup qualifying with 29 points.

They allowed just five goals across 18 matches, a testament to center backs Piero Hincapié (Arsenal) and Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain). However, they scored just 14 times and were often left grinding out results.

Chelsea FC star Moisés Caicedo anchors their midfield alongside Strasbourg wunderkind Kendry Páez. Pachuca striker Enner Valencia leads the line and serves as captain, scoring 48 times in 102 caps.