Canada roster: 10 MLS players called for Ecuador, Venezuela friendlies

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named 10 MLS players to his 24-man roster for November friendlies against Ecuador and Venezuela as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Canada then travel to face Venezuela at Chase Stadium, home of Inter Miami CF . Venezuela finished eighth in Conmebol qualifiers, narrowly outside the inter-confederation playoff spot.

Marsch's side will first host Ecuador, who are World Cup-bound after finishing second in Conmebol qualifiers behind defending champions Argentina. That match will be held at Toronto FC 's BMO Field.

After the October window concluded with a scoreless draw against Colombia, the CanMNT will face more South American opposition in Ecuador and Venezuela.

. @CANMNT_Official 's last roster of the calendar year. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/os3KVY7bQU

Odds & ends

There are two new faces in CanMNT camp: center back Alfie Jones and goalkeeper Owen Goodman.

Jones has helped Middlesbrough FC reach second place in the EFL Championship and is eligible through a maternal grandparent. Goodman plays for EFL League One's Huddersfield Town and is a tri-national with Canada, England and Nigeria.

Tigres UANL midfielder Marcelo Flores is a training player. The Mexican international is reportedly exploring a one-time switch of association.

The November window marks the final international window of the 2025 calendar year. It is the last opportunity for Canada to gather before the FIFA World Cup year begins.