Canada roster: 10 MLS players called for Ecuador, Venezuela friendlies

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named 10 MLS players to his 24-man roster for November friendlies against Ecuador and Venezuela as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers
- Owen Goodman - Huddersfield Town
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
DEFENDERS (7)
- Zorhan Bassong - Sporting Kansas City
- Derek Cornelius - Rangers FC
- Alfie Jones - Middlesbrough FC
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Kamal Miller - Portland Timbers
- Niko Sigur - Hadjuk Split
- Joel Waterman - Chicago Fire FC
MIDFIELDERS (9)
- Ali Ahmed - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Tajon Buchanan - Villarreal CF
- Mathieu Choinière - LAFC
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Junior Hoilett - Hibernian FC
- Ismaël Koné - Sassuolo
- Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Nathan Saliba - RSC Anderlecht
FORWARDS (5)
- Theo Bair - Lausanne-Sport
- Jonathan David - Juventus
- Promise David - Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
- Cyle Larin - Feyenoord
- Tani Oluwaseyi - Villarreal CF
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
November friendlies
- Nov. 13 vs. Ecuador - 7:30 pm ET | BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario
- Nov. 18 vs. Venezuela - 8 pm ET | Chase Stadium - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
After the October window concluded with a scoreless draw against Colombia, the CanMNT will face more South American opposition in Ecuador and Venezuela.
Marsch's side will first host Ecuador, who are World Cup-bound after finishing second in Conmebol qualifiers behind defending champions Argentina. That match will be held at Toronto FC's BMO Field.
Canada then travel to face Venezuela at Chase Stadium, home of Inter Miami CF. Venezuela finished eighth in Conmebol qualifiers, narrowly outside the inter-confederation playoff spot.
MLS call-ups
Fresh off MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and MLS Best XI nods, Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC) contends for the No. 1 shirt alongside Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers).
After the November international window, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielders Ali Ahmed and Jayden Nelson will host LAFC midfielder Mathieu Choinière in a Western Conference Semifinal.
Toronto FC veterans Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio remain in the squad, as do veteran defenders Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire FC) and Kamal Miller (Portland).
Sporting Kansas City defender Zorhan Bassong rounds out the MLS contingent.
Odds & ends
There are two new faces in CanMNT camp: center back Alfie Jones and goalkeeper Owen Goodman.
Jones has helped Middlesbrough FC reach second place in the EFL Championship and is eligible through a maternal grandparent. Goodman plays for EFL League One's Huddersfield Town and is a tri-national with Canada, England and Nigeria.
Tigres UANL midfielder Marcelo Flores is a training player. The Mexican international is reportedly exploring a one-time switch of association.
The November window marks the final international window of the 2025 calendar year. It is the last opportunity for Canada to gather before the FIFA World Cup year begins.
Several standouts remain out injured, including Vancouver Whitecaps product Alphonso Davies and former Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito.