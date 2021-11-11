Canada vs. Costa Rica: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

As it stands, Canada are currently third on the Octagonal table with 10 points from six matches, two points clear of fourth-place Panama for one of the automatic spots in Qatar that go to the top three finishers. To strengthen their hold on that spot, they'll need a result against Costa Rica when the sides face off at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, on Friday.

The Canada men's national team is back at it in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, as head coach John Herdman's group continue their drive to make history by becoming the first Canadian men's team to qualify for the World Cup since 1986.

Canada

Canada come into matchup riding a positive result last time out, a 4-1 rout of Panama at BMO Field on Oct. 13. With that win, Canada remained undefeated so far in Octagonal play with two wins and four draws, joining Mexico as the only other country yet to suffer defeat this cycle. The usual suspects were involved, with Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies scoring a scintillating golazo and New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan and Lille forward Jonathan David also finding the scoresheet as part of the onslaught.

That has to have Les Rouges feeling pretty good, but three points here against Costa Rica are crucial to maintain that momentum and their spot in the top three. Canada have a largely clean bill of health, with no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the match, meaning Herdman should be able to field a full-strength XI.