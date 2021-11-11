Canada vs. Costa Rica: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

The Canada men's national team is back at it in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, as head coach John Herdman's group continue their drive to make history by becoming the first Canadian men's team to qualify for the World Cup since 1986.
As it stands, Canada are currently third on the Octagonal table with 10 points from six matches, two points clear of fourth-place Panama for one of the automatic spots in Qatar that go to the top three finishers. To strengthen their hold on that spot, they'll need a result against Costa Rica when the sides face off at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, on Friday.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.
When
- Friday, Nov. 12 (9:05 pm ET)
Where
- Commonwealth Stadium | Edmonton, Alberta
How to watch and stream
- Paramount+, OneSoccer
Canada
Canada come into matchup riding a positive result last time out, a 4-1 rout of Panama at BMO Field on Oct. 13. With that win, Canada remained undefeated so far in Octagonal play with two wins and four draws, joining Mexico as the only other country yet to suffer defeat this cycle. The usual suspects were involved, with Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies scoring a scintillating golazo and New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan and Lille forward Jonathan David also finding the scoresheet as part of the onslaught.
That has to have Les Rouges feeling pretty good, but three points here against Costa Rica are crucial to maintain that momentum and their spot in the top three. Canada have a largely clean bill of health, with no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the match, meaning Herdman should be able to field a full-strength XI.
Herdman will also have a new option at his disposal in former Chelsea and current Genk striker Ike Ugbo, who committed his international future to Canada last week and could now make his debut on Friday. Adding to Canada's confidence, they're unbeaten in their last 21 home matches across all competitions.
Costa Rica
Los Ticos have all the makings of a desperate opponent, currently residing in the No. 5 spot on the Octagonal table with six points from their six matches. That means they'll need to be going all-out for the upset to get themselves back in the mix for Qatar. In terms of MLS representation, Chicago Fire FC defender Francisco Calvo, FC Cincinnati's Ronald Matarrita and Allan Cruz, and Nashville SC's Randall Leal are all featured on manager Luis Fernando Suarez's 24-man roster.
Matarrita, however, has since been ruled out of the game, alongside captain and PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas and defender Cristian Gamboa.