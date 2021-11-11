Canada vs. Costa Rica: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Canada men's national team is back at it in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, as head coach John Herdman's group continue their drive to make history by becoming the first Canadian men's team to qualify for the World Cup since 1986.

As it stands, Canada are currently third on the Octagonal table with 10 points from six matches, two points clear of fourth-place Panama for one of the automatic spots in Qatar that go to the top three finishers. To strengthen their hold on that spot, they'll need a result against Costa Rica when the sides face off at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

When

  • Friday, Nov. 12 (9:05 pm ET)

Where

  • Commonwealth Stadium | Edmonton, Alberta

How to watch and stream

  • Paramount+, OneSoccer

Canada

Canada come into matchup riding a positive result last time out, a 4-1 rout of Panama at BMO Field on Oct. 13. With that win, Canada remained undefeated so far in Octagonal play with two wins and four draws, joining Mexico as the only other country yet to suffer defeat this cycle. The usual suspects were involved, with Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies scoring a scintillating golazo and New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan and Lille forward Jonathan David also finding the scoresheet as part of the onslaught.

That has to have Les Rouges feeling pretty good, but three points here against Costa Rica are crucial to maintain that momentum and their spot in the top three. Canada have a largely clean bill of health, with no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the match, meaning Herdman should be able to field a full-strength XI.

Herdman will also have a new option at his disposal in former Chelsea and current Genk striker Ike Ugbo, who committed his international future to Canada last week and could now make his debut on Friday. Adding to Canada's confidence, they're unbeaten in their last 21 home matches across all competitions.

Costa Rica

Los Ticos have all the makings of a desperate opponent, currently residing in the No. 5 spot on the Octagonal table with six points from their six matches. That means they'll need to be going all-out for the upset to get themselves back in the mix for Qatar. In terms of MLS representation, Chicago Fire FC defender Francisco Calvo, FC Cincinnati's Ronald Matarrita and Allan Cruz, and Nashville SC's Randall Leal are all featured on manager Luis Fernando Suarez's 24-man roster.

Matarrita, however, has since been ruled out of the game, alongside captain and PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas and defender Cristian Gamboa.

Canada Costa Rica Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Related Stories

Canada, Alphonso Davies look to reap benefits of World Cup Qualifying homecoming 
Canada names 23-man roster for November World Cup Qualifiers
More News
More News
MLS statement on Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Andrew Putna investigation

MLS statement on Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Andrew Putna investigation
USMNT crave "pro-US crowd" for World Cup qualifier vs. Mexico 
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT crave "pro-US crowd" for World Cup qualifier vs. Mexico 
USMNT coach Berhalter calls out Ochoa, Mexico for lack of respect
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT coach Berhalter calls out Ochoa, Mexico for lack of respect
Inter Miami hire ex-USWNT high performance manager Dawn Scott

Inter Miami hire ex-USWNT high performance manager Dawn Scott
USA vs. Mexico: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

USA vs. Mexico: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Canada vs. Costa Rica: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Canada vs. Costa Rica: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
More News
Video
Video
Berhalter vs. Tata: Does the US have a coaching advantage over Mexico?
5:36

Berhalter vs. Tata: Does the US have a coaching advantage over Mexico?
No-fly zone! Here are your season shutout leaders for 2021
1:00

No-fly zone! Here are your season shutout leaders for 2021
It’s USA vs. Mexico in the biggest match yet of 2022 World Cup Qualifying
1:22:26

It’s USA vs. Mexico in the biggest match yet of 2022 World Cup Qualifying
Which Country has the Ultimate Home Field Advantage? THE OCTAGON
7:27

Which Country has the Ultimate Home Field Advantage? THE OCTAGON
More Video