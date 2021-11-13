Recap: Canada 1, Costa Rica 0

Jonathan David 's 57th-minute goal helped the Canadian men's national team defeat Costa Rica 1-0 in front of a packed crowd at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on Friday night during the final round of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

With the win, Canada maintain their spot in the third and final automatic qualifying place in the eight-team Octagonal and remain undefeated through seven games (three wins, four draws), all halfway through the 14-game quest for a Qatar 2022 spot. They're now the only undefeated side in the final stage after Mexico fell 2-0 to the United States.

It wasn't easy for Canada as Costa Rica's defense proved to be stingy, but John Herdman's side started on the front foot and came within inches of opening the scoring 15 minutes after kickoff. A corner kick, whipped in by Stephen Eustáquio, was deflected onto the woodwork by Costa Rica's Orlando Galo – nearly resulting in an own goal.

Canada continued to press and, in the 54th minute, a spectacular acrobatic effort from New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan almost brought the house down, but his overhead kick hit the crossbar and stayed out.