Canada recruits Genk, ex-Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo ahead of Nov. World Cup Qualifiers

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Former Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo will now represent Canada at the international level, Canada Soccer announced Thursday.

Ugbo, who previously represented England on the youth international circuit, has officially switched associations and will join Canada in Edmonton, Alberta for their upcoming pair of matches in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

“This is great news for Canada soccer’s men’s national team program and the country as he’s another young, top-level player with his best football years ahead of him,” head coach John Herdman said. “He’s chosen to be part of this exciting journey starting with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. We are looking forward to finally see him in that Canada red jersey.”

The 23-year-old started his professional career with Chelsea, where he came up in the academy system before signing his first professional contract in 2015. Ugbo never made a first-team appearance for the English Premier League giants, spending most of his time on loan before signing with Belgian side Genk in 2021, where he's scored two goals in nine appearances.

Ugbo spent part of his upbringing in Canada, where he played youth soccer for Brampton East and Woodbridge Strikers before returning to his original birthplace of London. The news gives Herdman another option in a forward group that includes names like Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Lucas Cavallini and Ayo Akinola.

Canada are currently in third place on the Octagonal table in World Cup Qualifying with 10 points from six matches with their next matchups coming against Costa Rica (Nov. 12) and Mexico (Nov. 16).

Canada Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Related Stories

Canada men's national team into FIFA rankings top 50 for first time since 1997
Where Canada's quest for World Cup 2022 stands and what we've learned so far
Canada player ratings: Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan star in big win over Panama
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo FC part ways with head coach Tab Ramos

Houston Dynamo FC part ways with head coach Tab Ramos
Canada recruits Genk, ex-Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo ahead of Nov. World Cup Qualifiers

Canada recruits Genk, ex-Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo ahead of Nov. World Cup Qualifiers
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Decision Day
Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Decision Day
Decision Day scenarios for Columbus Crew fans

Decision Day scenarios for Columbus Crew fans
Decision Day scenarios for Colorado Rapids fans

Decision Day scenarios for Colorado Rapids fans
Decision Day scenarios for Real Salt Lake fans

Decision Day scenarios for Real Salt Lake fans
More News
Video
Video
New England Revolution: "It's Time."
1:06

New England Revolution: "It's Time."
Stop sign! Carlos Coronel, Andre Blake keep the nets clean for October
0:59

Stop sign! Carlos Coronel, Andre Blake keep the nets clean for October
Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. POR | November 3, 2021
15:18

Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. POR | November 3, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers | November 03, 2021
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers | November 03, 2021
More Video
Bracket Challenge

Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could win one of this year's amazing prizes.