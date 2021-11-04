Canada recruits Genk, ex-Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo ahead of Nov. World Cup Qualifiers

“This is great news for Canada soccer’s men’s national team program and the country as he’s another young, top-level player with his best football years ahead of him,” head coach John Herdman said. “He’s chosen to be part of this exciting journey starting with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. We are looking forward to finally see him in that Canada red jersey.”

Ugbo, who previously represented England on the youth international circuit, has officially switched associations and will join Canada in Edmonton, Alberta for their upcoming pair of matches in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

A product of @ChelseaFC Now shining at @KRCGenkOfficial 23-year-old striker Iké Ugbo / @IUgbo is now officially a #CANMNT player. Welcome to the brotherhood, Iké 🇨🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/MP0o706aFh

The 23-year-old started his professional career with Chelsea, where he came up in the academy system before signing his first professional contract in 2015. Ugbo never made a first-team appearance for the English Premier League giants, spending most of his time on loan before signing with Belgian side Genk in 2021, where he's scored two goals in nine appearances.

Ugbo spent part of his upbringing in Canada, where he played youth soccer for Brampton East and Woodbridge Strikers before returning to his original birthplace of London. The news gives Herdman another option in a forward group that includes names like Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Lucas Cavallini and Ayo Akinola.