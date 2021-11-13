Three Takeaways from Canada's World Cup Qualifying win over Costa Rica

Here are three thoughts from the match.

Jonathan David scored the eventual winner in the 57th minute to save Canada’s blushes in their opening match of the November window.

It was a struggle, but the Canadian men’s national team fought to a 1-0 win over Costa Rica at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium in Concacaf World Cup qualifying on Friday night.

For all the talk ahead of the game about the near-freezing temperatures and how uncomfortable Costa Rica would be in those conditions, they didn’t appear bothered.

In fact, it behooved Costa Rica until Jonathan David’s opener.

With the ball taking weird bounces and needing an extra touch or two to settle before releasing a pass, it killed a lot of Canada’s fluidity in possession. It killed a fair number of promising-looking counters, with the likes of Tajon Buchanan and Liam Millar tripping over the ball on the run in the first half.

This led to several long balls, as is customary in these situations. Unfortunately for Canada, they either couldn’t win the initial aerial duel or lost the second ball.

The “freeze the opponents” strategy has long been suggested by Canadian supporters as a cunning strategy over the last 30 years. In previous cycles, it would’ve been advantageous. It may even benefit Canada in Tuesday’s match with Mexico. They eventually had the quality to find a winner on Friday despite the unflattering pitch. Sometimes that’s necessary in Concacaf, and that usually leads to a World Cup berth.