Canada player ratings: Buchanan, Adekugbe shine vs. Costa Rica

It’s now back-to-back wins for Canada in the final round of Concacaf qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kept off the board despite plenty of possession in the first half, Jonathan David scored in the second half to give Canada a vital 1-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday night.
Canada maintain their two-point advantage on Panama for the third and final automatic qualifying spot in the table and sit just a point back of the United States and Mexico for the top spot in the Octagonal.
Borjan didn’t have much to do but was never really under pressure when called upon. It wasn’t until the 36th minute that he had to finally make a relatively straightforward save. He went down with an apparent muscle injury in the second half but saw out the game and it didn’t seem to affect him.
It’s hard to tell if Laryea is living on the edge with his emotions that could one day lead to a sending off or knows the line not to cross and it’s all part of a brilliant plan to frustrate opponents. The early yellow card had the Toronto FC outside back on the tightrope but he still played with a spark and stepped in for some strong defensive plays before coming out in the second half.
A solid job by Vitoria marshaling the Canadian backline. Not long after Canada took the lead, Vitoria forced a fine save by Leonel Moreira when he got on the end of a cross.
The CF Montréal center back came away with a few bumps and bruises but helped Canada to a clean sheet and a win. That’s a good night for any defender.
With Davies attracting a lot of attention early, that freed up Adekugbe to come forward and contribute to the Canadian attack. He made a few key passes, none more dangerous in the 38th minute to Jonathan David that forced some last-gasp defending from Costa Rica. One of Adekugbe’s best games in a Canadian uniform.
After a quiet first half, Buchanan turned on the flair in the second half, most notably when his audacious overhead kick came clattering off the underside of the crossbar. Had that connected, soccer fans around the world have been watching an outrageous Canadian goal for the second month in a row. What a time to be alive.
A quietly solid performance from Eustaquio. He cleaned up loose balls and was a good provider on the ground and in the air. All the attention is on Davies being at home and David getting the goal, but Eustaquio continues to show his value to the team.
Kaye wasn’t flashy but didn’t have to be. Canada were never under much threat from Costa Rica save for a few opportunities.
Millar worked together on some good combinations with Davies, David and Adekugbe when Canada dominated possession early on. He lost some influence as the first half progressed and was eventually replaced by Cyle Larin just past the half-hour mark.
Davies worked hard on his homecoming in Edmonton, though he wasn’t at his most efficient. It was clear the former Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown had a target on his back and wasn’t given much room whenever he had the ball. The few times he was in space, he looked dangerous but sometimes like he was trying to do too much, particularly when the game was still tied.
David was in the right place at the right time when Costa Rican goalkeeper Leonel Moreira couldn’t hang onto a ball in the air. In the end, it was a simple finish for David, who still doesn’t look as dangerous with Canada as he does with Lille. But when you’re there to score goals and you end up with the winner, well, you did your job!
If there’s one small cause for concern from recent home wins over Costa Rica and Panama, it’s that Canada haven’t jumped in front to seize home-field advantage. They conceded to Panama first and couldn’t muster much against Costa Rica’s low block in the first half. A slow start on Tuesday against a Mexican team out to avenge their loss to the US tonight would provide a very tough challenge.
Substitutes
No hand of God goal from the Besiktas man as what appeared to be a ricochet off his arm that ended up in the net was rightly called back.
Johnston entered in the 72nd minute. He’s been one of Canada’s most reliable defenders in this campaign. It was a good move to get him some minutes while keeping him rested for Mexico on Tuesday night.
Hutchinson’s second-half introduction gave him 89 caps, tying the Canadian men’s all-time record with Julian de Guzman. Underappreciated at home, Hutchinson is beloved at Besiktas and it’s always good to see him taking part in Canada’s recent success after years of struggles with the program.
The Toronto midfielder was introduced in the final 10 minutes.
Introduced in the last 10 minutes, Ugbo made his debut just days after committing to Canada.