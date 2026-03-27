Canada "stay in the moment" as World Cup fever grows

“That amount of eyes and pressure is something that I knew going into [Inter Miami] would help me prepare for something that’s like the World Cup, where everyone’s watching.”

“Every game I play now is the most-watched game in MLS, whether it’s in the stands or whether it’s on TV,” St. Clair told reporters as Canada prepare for March friendlies against Iceland and World Cup-bound Tunisia at Toronto FC ’s BMO Field.

Playing in front of packed crowds each week, Inter Miami CF ’s new goalkeeper feels closer than ever to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as he pushes for Canada 's starting spot.

“That is the overall objective: to stay in the moment and really continue the process of the team becoming the team we want to be.”

“We’re calm, focused, and ready,” head coach Jesse Marsch said. “We’re taking every day for what it’s worth, and the focus and concentration to try to make sure that we’re ready for two really good performances.

That positional battle unfolds as the World Cup comes into view. After Saturday’s match against Iceland (1 pm ET | TSN, RDS, OneSoccer), just three more games remain before Canada's World Cup opener against Italy or Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12.

The #CanMNT are getting set to play at BMO Field twice this month - after that, they'll only return to Toronto for the start of the World Cup 👀 After a spirited session today, Jesse Marsch talked about the mood in this Canadian team - and the good play of Cyle Larin🗣️ pic.twitter.com/fzDluWND4h

“Of course, I’d love him to pick me today or yesterday or tomorrow. But at the same time, I know my job doesn’t change, because even if he picks me [against Iceland], that doesn’t guarantee me for June 12 or the rest of the World Cup.”

Both Ahmed and Larin are expected to start against Iceland, while Marsch has yet to tip his hand on St. Clair or Crépeau between the sticks. Previously, the plan was to give both goalkeepers a single match.

Since joining Southampton, Larin has scored 4g/1a in 11 games. As for Ahmed, he has 4g/3a in 15 games with Norwich City.

The recent window also saw former Orlando City striker Cyle Larin and Vancouver Whitecaps FC alum Ali Ahmed both arrive in the English Championship.

St. Clair is one of 18 players in Canada’s March squad to have moved clubs within the last year. And already, it's evident that the refreshed surroundings are offering a fresh perspective to Canada's penultimate pre-World Cup camp.

Injuries influence

Marsch’s initial blueprints for March were focused on getting the roster set for the World Cup. Yet, injuries to key stars have hampered expectations.

The team does not have captain Alphonso Davies or LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio. Meanwhile, defenders Moïse Bombito and Alistair Johnston are only in camp as training players.

Still, picking up victories in front of the home crowd is paramount.

“We’re looking for two wins, and we want to build our chemistry further and to approach these games in the way that we will approach the World Cup,” said LAFC midfielder Mathieu Choiniére.

“We want to have high intensity, and we want to stick to our identity, counterpressing, and what we’ve done has been great in the time that we’ve been together."

As part of that intensity, Canada will hope to find success breaking into the final third and carrying more of the play. The general expectation is that Iceland will present a compact, defensive block and dare Canada to break them down, a tactic Marsch’s men have struggled with in the past.