Canada "stay in the moment" as World Cup fever grows

Dayne St. Clair is getting used to the spotlight.
Playing in front of packed crowds each week, Inter Miami CF’s new goalkeeper feels closer than ever to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as he pushes for Canada's starting spot.
“Every game I play now is the most-watched game in MLS, whether it’s in the stands or whether it’s on TV,” St. Clair told reporters as Canada prepare for March friendlies against Iceland and World Cup-bound Tunisia at Toronto FC’s BMO Field.
“That amount of eyes and pressure is something that I knew going into [Inter Miami] would help me prepare for something that’s like the World Cup, where everyone’s watching.”
Final steps
Just six matches into his tenure with the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions, the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and former Minnesota United FC standout is jostling with Orlando City’s Maxime Crépeau for his nation’s starting role.
That positional battle unfolds as the World Cup comes into view. After Saturday’s match against Iceland (1 pm ET | TSN, RDS, OneSoccer), just three more games remain before Canada's World Cup opener against Italy or Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12.
“We’re calm, focused, and ready,” head coach Jesse Marsch said. “We’re taking every day for what it’s worth, and the focus and concentration to try to make sure that we’re ready for two really good performances.
“That is the overall objective: to stay in the moment and really continue the process of the team becoming the team we want to be.”
New surroundings
St. Clair is one of 18 players in Canada’s March squad to have moved clubs within the last year. And already, it's evident that the refreshed surroundings are offering a fresh perspective to Canada's penultimate pre-World Cup camp.
The recent window also saw former Orlando City striker Cyle Larin and Vancouver Whitecaps FC alum Ali Ahmed both arrive in the English Championship.
Since joining Southampton, Larin has scored 4g/1a in 11 games. As for Ahmed, he has 4g/3a in 15 games with Norwich City.
Both Ahmed and Larin are expected to start against Iceland, while Marsch has yet to tip his hand on St. Clair or Crépeau between the sticks. Previously, the plan was to give both goalkeepers a single match.
“I’m not surprised,” St. Clair added about the continued goalkeeper discussion.
“Of course, I’d love him to pick me today or yesterday or tomorrow. But at the same time, I know my job doesn’t change, because even if he picks me [against Iceland], that doesn’t guarantee me for June 12 or the rest of the World Cup.”
Injuries influence
Marsch’s initial blueprints for March were focused on getting the roster set for the World Cup. Yet, injuries to key stars have hampered expectations.
The team does not have captain Alphonso Davies or LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio. Meanwhile, defenders Moïse Bombito and Alistair Johnston are only in camp as training players.
Still, picking up victories in front of the home crowd is paramount.
“We’re looking for two wins, and we want to build our chemistry further and to approach these games in the way that we will approach the World Cup,” said LAFC midfielder Mathieu Choiniére.
“We want to have high intensity, and we want to stick to our identity, counterpressing, and what we’ve done has been great in the time that we’ve been together."
As part of that intensity, Canada will hope to find success breaking into the final third and carrying more of the play. The general expectation is that Iceland will present a compact, defensive block and dare Canada to break them down, a tactic Marsch’s men have struggled with in the past.
“We’ve worked a lot on final third and final third entry moments so that we can be a little bit sharper, but I know we have quality,” added Marsch. “We have some weapons, and we'll be ready to perform and have two really good performances and push to get two really good wins.”