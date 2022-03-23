Canada's World Cup drought almost over: Qatar 2022 spot within grasp at Costa Rica

It’s only a matter of time until the Canadian men’s national team qualifies for their first World Cup in 36 years. It could be as soon as Thursday night when facing Costa Rica at Estadio Nacional in San Jose (10:05 pm ET | Paramount+, Sportsnet, OneSoccer).

To top it off, Costa Rica are unbeaten in 18 of their last 19 home qualifiers. Mexico are the only team to escape the National Stadium of Costa Rica in San José with a victory, a narrow 1-0 win on Sept. 5.

However, this is not a mulligan for Canada by any means. Costa Rica are one point adrift of fourth place in the Octagonal standings, which secures an inter-confederation playoff with the Oceania qualifier. Panama currently occupy that position, but the resurgent Ticos are in the hunt having snatched 10 points out of a possible 12 from their previous four games.

A win guarantees Canada a spot in Qatar. A draw mixed with a Panamanian loss or draw with Honduras, and a US men’s national team loss or draw against Mexico is enough, too. Even a defeat in Costa Rica could still lead to a berth.

“They are unbeaten now in four matches with three clean sheets,” said Canada coach John Herdman. “They were able to remain unbeaten against Panama, Mexico, Jamaica, three tough games in the last window. I think what I have seen is that they are buying into the coach’s philosophy which is a really tight defensive unit.

“The Costa Rica I had seen in November I think is going to be very different to the one we are going to experience in San José. ... This group of men, they know that this is probably, given the circumstances, the toughest match they are going to play in the octagon.”

If not for a Leonel Moreira howler in the second half of Canada’s 1-0 win in Edmonton last November, there was a distinct possibility that Costa Rica would have salvaged a scoreless draw in that game. They only conceded two shots on target, including the goal, during the match in what was a chippy affair.

It could be a similar theme in Central America, though with two wild-cards in Costa Rica’s favor in Paris Saint-Germain's Keylor Navas and FC Cincinnati's Ronald Matarrita. Navas, arguably the best goalkeeper in Concacaf, was absent for that game, as was Matarrita, a key left fullback for Los Ticos.