Canada roster for Copa América prep matches vs. France, Netherlands

Ten MLS players are on Canada's 26-man roster that awaits Copa América 2024 tune-up friendlies in June against FIFA-ranked top-10 opponents France and the Netherlands, marking head coach Jesse Marsch's first matches at the helm.
GOALKEEPERS (4)
- Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers
- Thomas McGill - Brighton & Hove Albion FC
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
- Grégoire Swiderski - Girondins de Bordeaux B^
DEFENDERS (9)
- Moïse Bombito - Colorado Rapids
- Derek Cornelius - Malmö FF
- Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
- Luc de Fougerolles - Fulham FC
- Kyle Hiebert - St. Louis CITY SC
- Alistair Johnston - Celtic FC
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Kamal Miller - Portland Timbers
- Dominick Zator - Korona Kielce
MIDFIELDERS (5)
- Mathieu Choinière - CF Montréal
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Ismaël Koné - Watford FC
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Samuel Piette - CF Montréal
FORWARDS (9)
- Thelonius Bair - Motherwell
- Charles-Andreas Brym - Sparta Rotterdam
- Tajon Buchanan - Inter Milan
- Jonathan David - LOSC Lille
- Junior Hoilett - Aberdeen FC
- Cyle Larin - RCD Mallorca
- Liam Millar - FC Basel
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
- Iké Ugbo - ESTAC Troyes
^ Swiderski joins as a training player.
June friendlies
- June 6 vs. Netherlands - 2:45 pm ET (OneSoccer) | De Kuip - Rotterdam, Netherlands
- June 9 vs. France - 3:15 pm ET (OneSoccer) | Matmut Atlantique - Bordeaux, France
Marsch was appointed on May 13, filling the position vacated by John Herdman departing last fall to become Toronto FC’s head coach. Marsch, who previously coached MLS sides CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls, most recently led Leeds United in the English Premier League.
Marsch must name his final roster for Copa América 2024 no later than June 15. Per tournament rules, the roster must be a minimum of 23 players with a maximum of 26 total.
MLS call-ups
Montréal, Portland and Toronto each have two call-ups – a group that includes veterans Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller and Jonathan Osorio.
Maxime Crépeau and Dayne St. Clair are expected to vie for the No. 1 goalkeeper spot.
Meanwhile, promising MLS trajectories leave Moïse Bombito, Mathieu Choinière and Jacob Shaffelburg poised for bigger international careers.
MLS alumni
Former Vancouver Whitecaps FC star Alphonso Davies is reportedly a Real Madrid transfer target, potentially leaving Bayern Munich this summer.
Ismaël Koné and Alistair Johnston were part of Montréal's historic 2022 side, with the latter just adding more silverware at Celtic FC.
Speaking of trophies, Tajon Buchanan (ex-New England) helped Inter Milan wrap up the Serie A title following a midseason move from Belgium's Club Brugge.
Copa América looms
The CanMNT are drawn into Group A at this summer's Copa América, awaiting the following matches at MLS venues:
- June 20 vs. Argentina: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- June 25 vs. Peru: Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kansas)
- June 29 vs. Chile: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Canada are in the Copa América opener against defending champions Argentina and Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi.