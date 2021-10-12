Canada ready for "six-point match" vs. major WCQ rivals Panama

"It's crucial,” said Canada coach John Herdman. “We knew in the Mexico game, we wanted one of Richie [Laryea] or Tajon to pick up a yellow. We did need one of those players, I felt, for the Jamaica game either starting or coming off the bench, so to have two of them fresh is brilliant.”

That makes Buchanan’s return especially vital for a Canadian attack that lacked incisiveness on Sunday afternoon in Kingston. While Liam Millar produced the best opportunity for Canada in that draw, the New England Revolution forward was a livewire against Mexico and should be equally lively at BMO Field.

Unfortunately for Canada, Junior Hoilett returned to Reading after suffering a hamstring tear leading up to the Jamaica match. None of Lucas Cavallini , Cyle Larin nor Atiba Hutchinson were able to make the trip as they stayed at their respective clubs to recover from injury.

The likes of Stephen Eustaquio and Mark-Anthony Kaye are on yellow-card warnings but did not pick up another booking against Jamaica. Eustaquio came on as a second-half substitute but should start, whereas Kaye has started two matches and could be due for a rest.

On the bright side for Canada, defenders Steven Vitoria and Richie Laryea are returning from suspension along with the electric Tajon Buchanan .

Canada are coming off a dull scoreless draw against Jamaica and trail Panama for the third and final automatic qualification spot after they defeated the US men’s national team on Sunday. That makes Wednesday night’s affair even more significant (7:30 pm ET | Paramount+, OneSoccer).

The mood surrounding the Canadian men’s national team entering Wednesday’s Concacaf World Cup qualifier against Panama at Toronto FC ’s BMO Field is a stark contrast to Friday morning. Having earned a vital draw at Estadio Azteca versus Mexico , and arguably deserving the win, Canada are now staring at the prospect of a winless October window.

With a few options returning to the fold, it allows Herdman to name a mostly full-strength lineup versus the Panamanians, pending potential changes to the midfield – and he will need it.

Panama have conceded 37 shots and just two goals through five matches, which includes games against the USMNT and Mexico. Facing one of the stingiest and battle-hardened teams in the Octagon means all hands need to be on deck.

"They have that veteran leadership,” said Herdman. “You can see that in every game, they are just a team that can manage games very well. That game at home to Mexico ... was a big one for me because they are a team that aren't really rotating players. They rely on a veteran core, guys are playing a lot of accumulated minutes, and then you watch them in a match against Mexico, they were a little bit wounded through that phase and were able to be 1-0 up until the 74th minute or 75th minute, and you just see how committed and connect that group is.”

One player who will be familiar to some members of Canada’s roster is Anibal Godoy, who has spent six years in MLS and is teammates with Alistair Johnston at Nashville SC.

“He's strong to a challenge, super competitive, one of those guys that is just a winner and a leader all-around,” said Johnston. "He's very good at the Concacaf thing. He's qualified for a World Cup with this team. He's great at being able to draw fouls [and] just dominate a midfield. He really knows how to win games in Concacaf and it's something that they have shown, again, with that roster beating the US and getting some really good results.