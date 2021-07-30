Voices: Greg Seltzer

Canada player ratings: Tajon Buchanan, Maxime Crepeau shine in Gold Cup semifinal heartbreak

By Greg Seltzer

Canada missed a chance to play their first Concacaf Gold Cup Final in over two decades by dropping a 2-1 decision to Mexico near the death of a tense semifinal affair in Houston.

Tata Martino's boys leaned hard on the Canucks during the opening period, but still needed a gift of a spot-kick in added time to grab the lead. Canada changed things up after intermission, and the resulting tide turn saw Tajon Buchanan pull them level with a doozy of an individual effort.

The game was there for the taking over the final half-hour and change, but the Great White North bubble eventually burst just when the game looked headed for extra-time.

Canada Men's National Team Player Ratings

7.5
VAN_Maxime_Crepeau
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper · Canada

Advertising

With the game heating up in the second half, the Vancouver Whitecaps FC goalkeeper twice kept his side level with big saves. Crepeau held his nerve to stop a penalty midway through the frame, and he temporarily put off punishment with a great reaction stop in stoppage time.

6.0
NSH_Alistair_Johnson
Alistair Johnston
Defender · Canada

As they tend to do, Mexico put the opposing right back under some duress throughout the night. Johnston battled them tougher as the game progressed to come up with a few hard-nosed interventions.

6.0
Henry-White-Game-1.png
Doneil Henry
Defender · Canada

On one hand, the big center back put in a lot of good work at the back – and Henry dutifully disposed of every aerial cross that came his way. On the other, a reckless penalty foul in a tied semifinal always draws a big red mark on your report card.

6.5
MTL_Kamal_Miller
Kamal Miller
Defender · Canada

Advertising

The CF Montréal defender stood up well to the Mexico swarm on several occasions, and he broke pressure when it was needed most a few times.

5.5
TOR_RICHIE_LARYEA
Richie Laryea
Midfielder · Canada

The wingback is such a disruptive force when he sails toward the opposing area, so it's a shame that Canada didn't set him loose more often. When Laryea did jump into attack with mayhem in his eyes, Mexico was often able to crowd him enough to dull his impact.

4.0
Stephen Eustáquio
Midfielder · Canada

The midfielder was among the tournament's top performers coming into this semifinal, but it was not to be his night. Mexico did a great job of keeping him out of positions to hurt them with the ball, and the rare chances that did come for him to play a killer final ball ended in major letdowns. To top off a rough outing, Eustaquio failed to protect the lane that led to match-winner Hector Herrera.

5.5
LAFC_Mark_Anthony_Kaye
Mark-Anthony Kaye
Midfielder · Canada

Advertising

While the penalty foul could be considered harsh, there was no point in Kaye making contact on a guy dribbling out of the side of the area when both he and Canada were seconds from escaping a difficult first half unscathed. The midfielder struggled to slow El Tri down in the first half, but improved in this regard after the break. Of course, his grade also got a boost thanks to the fine lead ball that unleashed Buchanan for the leveler.

5.0
TOR_Jonathan_Osorio_HEA
Jonathan Osorio
Midfielder · Canada

The Toronto FC midfielder came up with the odd burst forward, but could not help fashion any chances. Osorio probably could have also provided more when Mexico had the ball out wide.

7.5
20200130_Buchanan_Tajon_00001-480.png
Tajon Buchanan
Forward · Canada

It would be very interesting to see how this game turns out if the New England Revolution speedster had played in an advanced position from the start (or even earlier). Buchanan made a few plays before the interval, but was an absolute nightmare for Mexico after being pushed up-field in the second half. His game-tying goal was special, and he continued to threaten after it.

6.0
David Junior Hoilett.jpg
David Junior Hoilett
Forward · Canada

Advertising

The veteran playmaker was always looking to move the team forward, and even dropped far deeper than he normally would to help relieve Mexico pressure. The big play, however, eluded Hoilett.

6.0
ORL_Tesho_Akindele
Tesho Akindele
Forward · Canada

The Orlando City SC forward was able to do some positive things in transition, but such opportunities came few and far between for long stretches of Akindele’s 69 minutes.

7.0
John Herdman

The Canada manager earned his paycheck at halftime, as his adjustments came close to producing an upset. Pushing Buchanan into a sort of support forward role was the masterstroke that pulled El Tri out of their game plan and produced the equalizer. Considering all the big-name absences, getting Les Rouges to trade blows with Mexico in a contest that sometimes looked like a hockey game was a significant feat.

Substitues

Advertising

4.5
TOR_LIAM_FRASER
Liam Fraser
Midfielder · Canada

The midfield sub had a negligible effect distributing the ball and erred by wandering out of the passing lane that proved Canada's downfall to a spot where Fraser wasn't needed.

6.5
Theo Corbeanu
Forward · Canada

The teenage winger injected energy into his side and wasn't too far away from deftly picking the far corner with a sneaky shot.

Gold Cup Voices: Greg Seltzer Canada

Advertising

Related Stories

USMNT player ratings: Matt Turner, Gyasi Zardes send US to Gold Cup Final
Eight potential MLS transfer targets from the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT player ratings: Kellyn Acosta, Matthew Hoppe lead US to Gold Cup Semifinals

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Report: Orlando City make $10 million offer for River Plate's Julian Alvarez
Transfer Tracker

Report: Orlando City make $10 million offer for River Plate's Julian Alvarez
Austin FC sign former US youth international forward McKinze Gaines
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign former US youth international forward McKinze Gaines
LA Galaxy loan defender Giancarlo Gonzalez to Alajuelense
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy loan defender Giancarlo Gonzalez to Alajuelense
Houston Dynamo FC acquire Corey Baird in trade with LAFC
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo FC acquire Corey Baird in trade with LAFC
Is Orlando's Chris Mueller moving early to Hibernian? Oscar Pareja pumps the brakes

Is Orlando's Chris Mueller moving early to Hibernian? Oscar Pareja pumps the brakes
MLS legend Kei Kamara finds a new home at Finland's HIFK 

MLS legend Kei Kamara finds a new home at Finland's HIFK 
More News
Video
Video
Get set for Week 16! Here are 5 things you should know!
1:20

Get set for Week 16! Here are 5 things you should know!
Club & Country Postgame Show - July 29
1:15:27

Club & Country Postgame Show - July 29
HIGHLIGHTS: Mexico vs. Canada | July 29, 2021
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Mexico vs. Canada | July 29, 2021
GOAL: Héctor Herrera scores for Mexico
0:22

GOAL: Héctor Herrera scores for Mexico
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 29

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 29

Join us after MEX-CAN for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.