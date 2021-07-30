Recap: Mexico 2, Canada 1

Hector Herrera scored in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Mexico to its second consecutive Concacaf Gold Cup Final appearance with an emotional and at times volatile 2-1 victory over Canada in Thursday night's second semifinal.

Hererra's goal puts Mexico into yet another high-profile meeting with the United States on Sunday night in Las Vegas after an earlier 1-0 U.S. win over Qatar. Mexico won the 2019 Gold Cup final 1-0 over the Americans. The US earned a 3-2 win in extra time over Mexico this June in the Concacaf Nations League Final in Denver.

Oberlin Pineda put Mexico ahead from the spot in first-half stoppage time on a penalty that was awarded following a video review. Canada leveled 12 minutes after the break on an exceptional individual goal from New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan.

Maxime Crepeau then saved a second Mexico penalty from Carlos Salcedo and later Rodolfo Pizarro's header from a corner kick.