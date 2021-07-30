Recap: Mexico 2, Canada 1

Hererra's goal puts Mexico into yet another high-profile meeting with the United States on Sunday night in Las Vegas after an earlier 1-0 U.S. win over Qatar. Mexico won the 2019 Gold Cup final 1-0 over the Americans. The US earned a 3-2 win in extra time over Mexico this June in the Concacaf Nations League Final in Denver.
Oberlin Pineda put Mexico ahead from the spot in first-half stoppage time on a penalty that was awarded following a video review. Canada leveled 12 minutes after the break on an exceptional individual goal from New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan.
Maxime Crepeau then saved a second Mexico penalty from Carlos Salcedo and later Rodolfo Pizarro's header from a corner kick.
But in an exceptionally long period of second-half stoppage time — played in part because of a match stoppage due to FIFA's anti-discrimination protocol — Pizarro got free and the Inter Miami man found Herrera lurking just beyond the penalty spot for a first-time finish that left the Vancouver Whitecaps' Crepeau with little chance.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It might not feel like it in the moment, but this may be a performance Canada leans on as it enters Concacaf World Cup qualifying, nearly taking a regional power to extra time despite playing without several of its bigger stars. As for Mexico, this narrow victory may not foreshadow as much difficulty in the final as you'd expect: El Tri has reached eight consecutive semifinals and progressed six times -- but this was only their second victory in regulation.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: After Crepeau's saves and another narrow second-half miss from Rogelio Funes Mori, the match appeared almost destined for extra time. But Pizarro — who entered only in the 78th minute for Pineda — had other ideas and found Herrera in a perfect spot to hammer in a winner.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Tajon Buchanan. The 22-year-old may be heading back to his club side, but he may have made an impression on the entire region with his second-half performance further advanced down the left flank, scoring a sensational equalizer in the process.
Up Next
- MEX: Sunday, August 1 vs. United States in Las Vegas, Gold Cup Final (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN)
- CAN: Thursday, Sept. 2 vs. Honduras, Concacaf World Cup qualifying