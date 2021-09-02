Watch live World Cup Qualifying pregame & postgame shows on web, app or social media

World Cup Qualifying is here and the Extratime crew will be right there with you watching games and providing the usual expert insights and analysis.
Join us for our slate of Extratime "Club & Country" pregame and postgame shows.
Postgame Shows
You can watch the postgame shows here on the website and app or on MLS YouTube or Twitter.
- Match analysis
- Fan questions
- Occasional highlights
SCHEDULE:
- Thursday, Sept. 2 after El Salvador vs USA
- Sunday, Sept. 5 after USA vs Canada
- Wednesday, Sept. 8 after Honduras vs USA
Pregame Shows
Pregames shows are on Twitter Spaces: https://twitter.com/MLS
- Starting lineups reaction and analysis
- Tactical breakdown of key matchups
- Latest pregame news
SCHEDULE:
- Thursday, Sept. 2 before El Salvador vs USA
- Sunday, Sept. 5 before USA vs Canada
- Wednesday, Sept. 8 before Honduras vs USA