Extratime

Watch live World Cup Qualifying pregame & postgame shows on web, app or social media

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

World Cup Qualifying is here and the Extratime crew will be right there with you watching games and providing the usual expert insights and analysis.

Join us for our slate of Extratime "Club & Country" pregame and postgame shows.

Postgame Shows

You can watch the postgame shows here on the website and app or on MLS YouTube or Twitter.

  • Match analysis
  • Fan questions
  • Occasional highlights

SCHEDULE:

Pregame Shows

Pregames shows are on Twitter Spaces: https://twitter.com/MLS

  • Starting lineups reaction and analysis
  • Tactical breakdown of key matchups
  • Latest pregame news

SCHEDULE:

Gold Cup Extratime Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Advertising

Related Stories

Doyle: World Cup Qualifying will test Canada's depth and John Herdman's selections
How many points is enough for the USMNT from September's World Cup Qualifiers?
Portland Timbers entering "Groundhog Day" amid defensive challenges?

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Newcastle United signing Santiago Munoz leaves door open to choosing USMNT over Mexico

Newcastle United signing Santiago Munoz leaves door open to choosing USMNT over Mexico
Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Standings

Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Standings
Momma Roldan reveals which team(s) she'll root for in the US-El Salvador World Cup qualifier

Momma Roldan reveals which team(s) she'll root for in the US-El Salvador World Cup qualifier
Shorthanded Philadelphia admit "odds are against us" vs. New England, but ready for challenge

Shorthanded Philadelphia admit "odds are against us" vs. New England, but ready for challenge
Toronto FC's Noble Okello fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Toronto FC's Noble Okello fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Wear a smile on your chest: Defender Nkosi Tafari partners with FC Dallas Foundation on :) shirts

Wear a smile on your chest: Defender Nkosi Tafari partners with FC Dallas Foundation on :) shirts
More News
Video
Video
Why This New Generation of USMNT Players Brings Brian Dunseth & Tony Meola Hope
36:55

Why This New Generation of USMNT Players Brings Brian Dunseth & Tony Meola Hope
Big Rivalries Require BIG SAVES! Check out the best from Rivalry Week
1:40

Big Rivalries Require BIG SAVES! Check out the best from Rivalry Week
El Trafico 6-Goal Thriller, Shock Win for Portland: Our Favorite Moments of Heineken Rivalry Week!
1:27:06

El Trafico 6-Goal Thriller, Shock Win for Portland: Our Favorite Moments of Heineken Rivalry Week!
Missed PK 10 seconds into El Trafico? Good goal for Colorado's Jonathan Lewis? 
6:52
Instant Replay

Missed PK 10 seconds into El Trafico? Good goal for Colorado's Jonathan Lewis? 
More Video