Canada player ratings: Buchanan, David power World Cup Qualifying win at Honduras

The Canadian men's national team provided a gutsy performance at Honduras on Thursday evening, earning a 2-0 victory in World Cup Qualifying behind goals from Tajon Buchanan and Jonathan David.
Here's who stood as Les Rouges reached 19 points (5W-0L-4D record) and sit atop the Octagonal table in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, inching closer to a Qatar 2022 spot.
Canada Men's National Team Player Ratings
A quiet first half turned into an eventful second half for the veteran goalkeeper. Borjan made a stunning save in the 70th to deny a Kervin Arriaga header, then another stunner deep into stoppage time to preserve the shutout.
A defensive masterclass from the CF Montréal defender. Johnston was lights out on the right side of the pitch. He’s slowly growing into a defensive leader for his country at the age of 23.
Vitoria came up big in the first half, clearing a dangerous ball after Borjan failed to contain it in the air. The veteran defender wasn't asked to do a whole lot though was more than up to the task.
The 24-year-old defender provided a calm presence on the Canadian backline, breaking up tackles when needed while also getting forward to support his midfield teammates.
Adekugbe struggled to contain former Houston Dynamo FC forward Alberth Elis all evening. But the former Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender ultimately helped keep the Bordeaux forward from finding the back of the net.
The former New England Revolution attacker, who made an offseason transfer to Club Brugge in Belgium, created the opening goal by sending in a blazing cross that deflected off Honduras defender Denil Maldonado for an own goal. Buchanan proved to be a menace all evening for the opposition defense.
Piette was subbed out in the 39th minute after being on the wrong end of a harsh tackle. The CF Montréal midfielder had put in a good shift and just won a free kick before exiting due to injury.
Hutchinson, the Canadian captain, logged an immaculate ball-winning performance on both ends of the pitch. At age 38, the Beşiktaş midfielder just keeps on ticking.
Hoilett fed a gorgeous through ball to Jonathan David in the 54th minute, yet struggled to make an impact elsewhere in the attack. The veteran attacker was subbed out in the 61st minute after an industrious shift.
In all, an incredibly quiet evening for the Besiktas striker. Larin exited the match in the 62nd minute without an attempt on target.
The Lille striker missed two early second-half chances, but the third time was the charm. David doubled Canada’s lead in the 73rd minute with a brilliant solo run and finish, looping the ball over Honduras goalkeeper Luis Lopez.
It was another huge road result for Herdman and Canada, who were without star player Alphonso Davies and key midfielder Stephen Eustáquio. It truly feels like Canada are knocking on the door to Qatar. Does a first World Cup trip since 1986 await?
Substitutes
Osorio made his 50th international appearance and had some nice link-up play off the bench.
Laryea, who was transferred from Toronto FC to Nottingham Forest this month, joined in the 62nd minute and solidified the midfield.
Fraser’s biggest impact came via a gorgeous long-range through ball to Jonathan David that gave Canada some breathing room. The Toronto FC product stepped up when called upon.
Miller subbed on in the 81st minute to see out the shutout.
Cavallini earned a yellow card in the 84th minute for time-wasting and nearly set up a headed goal from Buchanan. In reality, the Vancouver striker's job was to preserve all three points.