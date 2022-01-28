Canada player ratings: Buchanan, David power World Cup Qualifying win at Honduras

By Jacob Schneider

The Canadian men's national team provided a gutsy performance at Honduras on Thursday evening, earning a 2-0 victory in World Cup Qualifying behind goals from Tajon Buchanan and Jonathan David.

Here's who stood as Les Rouges reached 19 points (5W-0L-4D record) and sit atop the Octagonal table in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, inching closer to a Qatar 2022 spot.

Canada Men's National Team Player Ratings

8.0
Milan Borjan CAN
Milan Borjan
Goalkeeper · Canada

A quiet first half turned into an eventful second half for the veteran goalkeeper. Borjan made a stunning save in the 70th to deny a Kervin Arriaga header, then another stunner deep into stoppage time to preserve the shutout.

7.5
NSH_Alistair_Johnson
Alistair Johnston
Defender · Canada

A defensive masterclass from the CF Montréal defender. Johnston was lights out on the right side of the pitch. He’s slowly growing into a defensive leader for his country at the age of 23.

6.5
Steven Vitoria CAN
Steven Vitória
Defender · Canada

Vitoria came up big in the first half, clearing a dangerous ball after Borjan failed to contain it in the air. The veteran defender wasn't asked to do a whole lot though was more than up to the task.

6.5
Kennedy_Scott2021
Scott Kennedy
Defender · Canada

The 24-year-old defender provided a calm presence on the Canadian backline, breaking up tackles when needed while also getting forward to support his midfield teammates.

6.0
Adekugbe_20W0481.png
Samuel Adekugbe
Defender · Canada

Adekugbe struggled to contain former Houston Dynamo FC forward Alberth Elis all evening. But the former Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender ultimately helped keep the Bordeaux forward from finding the back of the net.

7.5
20200130_Buchanan_Tajon_00001-480.png
Tajon Buchanan
Midfielder · Canada

The former New England Revolution attacker, who made an offseason transfer to Club Brugge in Belgium, created the opening goal by sending in a blazing cross that deflected off Honduras defender Denil Maldonado for an own goal. Buchanan proved to be a menace all evening for the opposition defense.

5.0
MTL_Samuel_Piette
Samuel Piette
Midfielder · Canada

Piette was subbed out in the 39th minute after being on the wrong end of a harsh tackle. The CF Montréal midfielder had put in a good shift and just won a free kick before exiting due to injury.

7.0
Atiba Hutchinson CAN headshot
Atiba Hutchinson
Midfielder · Canada

Hutchinson, the Canadian captain, logged an immaculate ball-winning performance on both ends of the pitch. At age 38, the Beşiktaş midfielder just keeps on ticking.

5.5
David Junior Hoilett.jpg
David Junior Hoilett
Midfielder · Canada

Hoilett fed a gorgeous through ball to Jonathan David in the 54th minute, yet struggled to make an impact elsewhere in the attack. The veteran attacker was subbed out in the 61st minute after an industrious shift.

4.5
OCSC-9-CyleLarin.png
Cyle Larin
Forward · Canada

In all, an incredibly quiet evening for the Besiktas striker. Larin exited the match in the 62nd minute without an attempt on target.

7.0
Jonathan David
Jonathan David
Forward · Canada

The Lille striker missed two early second-half chances, but the third time was the charm. David doubled Canada’s lead in the 73rd minute with a brilliant solo run and finish, looping the ball over Honduras goalkeeper Luis Lopez.

7.5
John Herdman
Head coach

It was another huge road result for Herdman and Canada, who were without star player Alphonso Davies and key midfielder Stephen Eustáquio. It truly feels like Canada are knocking on the door to Qatar. Does a first World Cup trip since 1986 await?

Substitutes

5.0
TOR_Jonathan_Osorio_HEA
Jonathan Osorio
Midfielder · Canada

Osorio made his 50th international appearance and had some nice link-up play off the bench.

5.0
TOR_RICHIE_LARYEA
Richie Laryea
Midfielder · Canada

Laryea, who was transferred from Toronto FC to Nottingham Forest this month, joined in the 62nd minute and solidified the midfield.

7.0
CLB-L-Fraser
Liam Fraser
Midfielder · Canada

Fraser’s biggest impact came via a gorgeous long-range through ball to Jonathan David that gave Canada some breathing room. The Toronto FC product stepped up when called upon.

N/A
MTL_Kamal_Miller
Kamal Miller
Defender · Canada

Miller subbed on in the 81st minute to see out the shutout.

N/A
VAN_Lucas_Cavallini
Lucas Cavallini
Forward · Canada

Cavallini earned a yellow card in the 84th minute for time-wasting and nearly set up a headed goal from Buchanan. In reality, the Vancouver striker's job was to preserve all three points.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Canada

Related Stories

What we learned during Canada's Alphonso Davies-less statement win at Honduras
Recap: Honduras 0, Canada 2
"This is what we are built for": Canada seek Octagonal separation in Qatar 2022 pursuit
More News
More News
Not perfect, but task complete: USMNT grind toward Qatar 2022 with El Salvador win
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Not perfect, but task complete: USMNT grind toward Qatar 2022 with El Salvador win
What we learned during Canada's Alphonso Davies-less statement win at Honduras
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

What we learned during Canada's Alphonso Davies-less statement win at Honduras
Canada player ratings: Buchanan, David power World Cup Qualifying win at Honduras
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Canada player ratings: Buchanan, David power World Cup Qualifying win at Honduras
Recap: Honduras 0, Canada 2
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Recap: Honduras 0, Canada 2
USMNT player ratings: McKennie, Robinson steer Concacaf Octagonal win over El Salvador
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

USMNT player ratings: McKennie, Robinson steer Concacaf Octagonal win over El Salvador
Recap: United States 1, El Salvador 0
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Recap: United States 1, El Salvador 0
More News
Video
Video
USA vs. El Salvador - Game Highlights
4:08

USA vs. El Salvador - Game Highlights
GOAL: Antonee Robinson puts it away for USA
1:03

GOAL: Antonee Robinson puts it away for USA
Does Facundo Torres make Orlando a Top 5 team in MLS?
1:53:15

Does Facundo Torres make Orlando a Top 5 team in MLS?
Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
17:28

Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
More Video