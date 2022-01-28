What we learned during Canada's Alphonso Davies-less statement win at Honduras

The Canadian men’s national team earned their first victory in Honduras since 1985 thanks to a 2-0 win in San Pedro Sula on Thursday night, capped off by one of the best goals in program history.

Here are three thoughts from a crucial win for Canada, which kept them atop the Octagonal table on matchday nine of 14 in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, putting a Qatar 2022 automatic berth into greater focus.

The last 10 months have seen the Canadians slowly overcome the mental hurdles that have plagued the men’s program for nearly 20 years.

It started with a two-legged series over Haiti in June during the second round of World Cup qualifying. That lifted the burden of the humiliating elimination in the 2019 Gold Cup quarterfinals to the very same Haitian side. It continued with competitive showings, albeit ending in defeat, to the United States and Mexico at last summer’s Gold Cup.

Canada built on those performances in the Octagonal's early days. They earned a 1-1 draw against the US in Nashville last September. Then came a historic point at Estadio Azteca versus Mexico in October. One month later, Les Rouges defeated Mexico in Edmonton, their first win over El Tri in World Cup qualifying for 45 years. They finished that November window atop the table, unbeaten, with 16 points.

However, the biggest mental triumph of all might have come on Thursday. Nearly a decade ago, Canada suffered perhaps their most embarrassing defeat, an 8-1 shellacking to Honduras at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano. Almost 10 years later, Canada exit with a win in Los Catrachos' own backyard.

"That is what this team is,” head coach John Herdman said postgame. “It can balance it out, it can grind, it can defend, it can hit teams on the counterattack and on other days, it can play. I think we are able to create the mentality that is required for the moment and that mentality tonight was to make sure we came out of here, no matter what it took, with a win and I think those boys committed to that."