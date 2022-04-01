Canada not intimidated by World Cup group: "We wanted those types of games"

Here are three takeaways from Canada’s draw as they return to the world's biggest stage for the first time since 1986, having topped the Concacaf qualifying standings .

The Canadian men’s national team have learned their obstacles for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November, drawing 2018 finalist Croatia, Belgium and Morocco in Group F .

“Brilliant,” Canada coach John Herdman responded when asked about Canada’s group-stage opponents. “We wanted those type of games. I think you go into a World Cup, there are no easy matches and I think any team can beat any given team on a given date. That is just tournament football. I think Belgium, we know their quality with players like [Kevin] De Bruyne, [Romelu] Lukaku and what they have done on the international stage and then the Croatians, who four years ago were the finalists."

It’s not Brazil or France, so there isn’t a matchup of that magnitude for Canada to test themselves against the absolute elite of international soccer.

The Belgians boast world-class players like De Bruyne and Lukaku. Even Eden Hazard, who is lacking match fitness these days at Real Madrid, partnering up with Youri Yannick Carrasco on the left with Youri Tielemans controlling the midfield, is formidable.

Belgium’s defense is in limbo, though. Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld haven’t started since November, while Lukaku has been in and out of Roberto Martinez’s recent squads as well. If the backline still has these selection issues, that could behoove Canada.

Croatia might be a few years older since their run in 2018 but they're a gifted team. A midfield trio of Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric – even at 36 years old – and either Mario Pasalic or Mateo Kovacic can hang with any midfield combo in the world. Plus, center backs Duje Caleta-Car and Josko Gvardiol are rising stars who’ll likely make up a solid defense.

Finally, there is Morocco with Achraf Hakimi bombing up the right wing. Youssef En-Nesyri scored 18 goals in 38 league matches for Sevilla but has struggled for form with club and country this season.

"Everything that came out of that draw was just opportunity for this country, the players, personally, professionally, the team and the country,” Herdman said.