Canada earn Concacaf top-team status despite Panama loss: "We've had better performances"

The El Salvador game in January could’ve been chalked down to it being the end of a grueling window where nearly half the squad was lacking match fitness due to the MLS offseason.

In some cases, it was about game management and just a lack of killer instinct for, essentially, just the second time in this qualifying campaign.

“I told the boys that I managed to glean quite a lot of information from the US' experience down here and listening to Gregg Berhalter, his team had burnt themselves out in the first 20 minutes and it cost them the game and we weren't going to do that,” said Herdman. “We wanted to make sure we finished stronger than Panama and that was the plan so we had players coming off the bench that we knew could change the game."