Canada names October World Cup Qualifying roster, includes 13 MLS players

Canada have released their roster for October's World Cup Qualifying matches, with 13 MLS players included on head coach John Herdman's 27-man group before the latest three-match window.

Les Rouges are tied for second in the Octagonal standings after September's games, and now they'll head to Mexico (Oct. 7) and Jamaica (Oct. 10) before returning home to face Panama (Oct. 13).

“We have three tough matches including back-to-back road matches in altitude and then heat, but we want these tests, and the team is ready for them,” Herdman said in a release. “The team will enjoy the match in Azteca, it’s a great arena for any footballer to play and we are looking forward to meet the Mexicans again following our recent Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal match. It’s a quick turnaround to play against a very talented Jamaican squad, before coming home to play Panama and with our fans behind us, it’s a great way to finish the window.”

MLS players on the list include forward Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution), midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado Rapids), fullback Richie Laryea (Toronto FC) and goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Check out the full roster below as the road to Qatar 2022 continues:

Canada roster for October World Cup qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS (3):

  • Milan Borjan – Red Star Belgrade
  • Maxime Crépeau – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • James Pantemis – CF Montréal

DEFENDERS (8):

  • Samuel Adekugbe – Hatayspor FC
  • Zachary Brault-Guillard – CF Montréal
  • Derek Cornelius – Panetolikos FC
  • Doneil Henry – Suwon Samsung Bluewings
  • Alistair Johnston – Nashville SC
  • Richie Laryea – Toronto FC
  • Kamal Miller – CF Montréal
  • Steven Vitória – Moreirense FC

MIDFIELDERS (7):

  • Stephen Eustáquio – FC Paços de Ferreira
  • Liam Fraser – Columbus Crew
  • Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş JK
  • Mark-Anthony Kaye – Colorado Rapids
  • Jonathan Osorio – Toronto FC
  • Samuel Piette – CF Montréal
  • David Wotherspoon – St. Johnstone FC

FORWARDS (9):

  • Charles-Andreas Brym – FC Eindhoven
  • Tajon Buchanan – New England Revolution
  • Lucas Cavallini – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Jonathan David – Lille OSC
  • Alphonso Davies – FC Bayern München
  • David Junior Hoilett – Reading FC
  • Cyle Larin – Beşiktaş JK
  • Liam Millar – FC Basel
  • Jacob Shaffelburg – Toronto FC
