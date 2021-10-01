Canada names October World Cup Qualifying roster, includes 13 MLS players

“We have three tough matches including back-to-back road matches in altitude and then heat, but we want these tests, and the team is ready for them,” Herdman said in a release. “The team will enjoy the match in Azteca, it’s a great arena for any footballer to play and we are looking forward to meet the Mexicans again following our recent Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal match. It’s a quick turnaround to play against a very talented Jamaican squad, before coming home to play Panama and with our fans behind us, it’s a great way to finish the window.”