Canada command "respect" at Copa América with semifinal berth

Two penalty-kick stops and two saves. The standout goalkeeper of the 2024 Copa América so far. Despite that, Maxime Crépeau knows where things stand.

“This is amazing... I think everybody needs to realize the respect this country and these footballers deserve,” Crépeau told TSN post-match. “Everybody says, ‘Who are these Canadians?' Yeah, well, these Canadians are semifinalists.”

In the moments after Canada ’s 4-3 PK shootout win over Venezuela following a 1-1 draw in Friday's quarterfinal, the 30-year-old Portland Timbers star echoed the beliefs of many.

Canada made history after advancing in penalties 🇨🇦👏 Watch all TWELVE penalty kicks from the Canada-Venezuela shootout ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6RF5pzd3Vt

With national hero and NHL superstar Sidney Crosby watching from the AT&T Stadium stands and joining the Canadian players in the locker room postmatch, Les Rouges put in a dominant performance, silencing the heavy Venezuelan support throughout the match despite struggling to finish chances.

“We probably don’t,” head coach Jesse Marsch said of the respect Canada get from the international soccer community. “That will take time. I think respect comes in many different ways, but the best way to earn respect is to play well and win matches.”

While Crépeau proved his worth in net, Nashville SC’s Jacob Shaffelburg scored the opening goal and Ismäel Koné netted the game-winning penalty with ice-cold composure.

The Marsch effect

Just six games into his tenure, Marsch has pushed the group to its best form and booked a semifinal date against Lionel Messi and Argentina Tuesday night at MetLife Stadium.

While the former CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls head coach may not have any family connection to the country, there’s little doubt he’s learned the value of being Canadian over the past two months.

In his first moments with the CanMNT, he questioned the group on what it meant to be Canadian. In team talks, he stressed the importance of not losing their national identity in the global game.