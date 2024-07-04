Nashville SC's Jacob Shaffelburg ascending for Canada at Copa América 

MLS products lead new wave

While former MLS standouts Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, and now Ismaël Koné have become European stars, the tournament has provided a grand stage for the next wave of MLS-based Canadians proving their worth with Les Rouges.

“The hardest moment of my career was just before getting traded to Nashville,” he told OneSoccer, recalling his time bouncing between Toronto FC’s first and second teams. “I would talk to my dad and my mom, trying to figure out the next best step because I was just in a really bad place...It was just whether or not to keep playing or what the best option would be.”