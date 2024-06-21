Lionel Messi, Argentina top Canada in Copa América opener

Lionel Messi and Argentina got their 2024 Copa América campaign off to a victorious start, taking a 2-0 result over the Canadian men's national team in Thursday's Group A opener at Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Messi factored heavily into both goals, first setting up Argentina's 49th-minute opener with a pinpoint through ball that was eventually finished off by Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez after taking a deflection.

The iconic No. 10 then picked up the assist on Lautaro Martínez's 88th-minute tally that put the contest out of reach with another perfectly weighted pass that set up the decisive strike.

Canada managed to stay in the match until the wannig moments, aided in part by some standout goalkeeping from Portland Timbers backstop Maxime Crépeau, but couldn't find an equalizer against Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Goals

49' - ARG - Julián Álvarez

88' - ARG - Lautaro Martínez

