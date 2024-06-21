Lionel Messi, Argentina top Canada in Copa América opener

Lionel Messi and Argentina got their 2024 Copa América campaign off to a victorious start, taking a 2-0 result over the Canadian men's national team in Thursday's Group A opener at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Messi factored heavily into both goals, first setting up Argentina's 49th-minute opener with a pinpoint through ball that was eventually finished off by Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez after taking a deflection.
The iconic No. 10 then picked up the assist on Lautaro Martínez's 88th-minute tally that put the contest out of reach with another perfectly weighted pass that set up the decisive strike.
Canada managed to stay in the match until the wannig moments, aided in part by some standout goalkeeping from Portland Timbers backstop Maxime Crépeau, but couldn't find an equalizer against Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.
Goals
- 49' - ARG - Julián Álvarez
- 88' - ARG - Lautaro Martínez
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Playing their first competitive match under recently hired manager Jesse Marsch, the Canadians gave themselves a chance at pulling a shock result against FIFA's No. 1 ranked team in the world, but ultimately couldn't overcome Messi and Argentina's world-class firepower. Argentina didn't have their sharpest finishing touch, but were unlucky to not score a couple more goals and are set to remain a tournament favorite.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It was still a one-goal game until Lautaro Martínez's 88th-minute strike, set up by a vintage Messi assist.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: He missed a couple of opportunities he usually makes, but Messi still found a way to create the goals that powered the three-point result.
Next Up
- CAN: Tuesday, June 25 vs. Peru | 6 pm ET | Group A
- ARG: Tuesday, June 25 vs. Chile | 9 pm ET | Group A