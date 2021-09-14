Can the Seattle Sounders bounce Santos Laguna from Leagues Cup? 

The Western Conference leaders face Santos Laguna on Tuesday night in a Leagues Cup semifinal (10 pm ET | ESPN2, TUDN), emerging as the last MLS team in the annual cross-league competition. They confidently dispatched Tigres UANL 3-0 in a mid-August quarterfinal to get here, while their Liga MX opponent beat Orlando City SC 1-0 at the same stage.

Head coach Brian Schmetzer has already impressed how seriously they’re taking this opportunity, as has star midfielder Cristian Roldan . And when previewing the game on Extratime, co-host Matt Doyle said he expects the matchup to only fuel Leagues Cup’s long-term potential.

“Moments like that are going to make it big over time,” Doyle said of the Tigres win. “And I think that there is a good chance that if Seattle win this game and then win the final and hoist this trophy, obviously it will be a big moment in that moment. But we could end up looking back on it three years from now being like, 'That was actually huge. That was bigger than we realized at the time.'”