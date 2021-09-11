Recap: Seattle Sounders 1, Minnesota United FC 0

A 22nd-minute strike from Seattle midfielder Joao Paulo was all that slipped by Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller, who made four saves for the Loons in a strong performance. The Brazilian's strike was his second goal of the season and it snapped the Sounders' four-game winless streak at home. He was fed the ball atop the box by Nicolas Benezet, firing first-time into the bottom left corner.

Despite promising sequences going forward, Minnesota struggled to complete much without their leading goalscorer Robin Lod and leading assister Emanuel Reynoso, who were both ruled out due to injury. Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei returned between the sticks for the home side, however, making his first appearance since May 12 after a lengthy injury spell of his own.