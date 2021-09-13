"We want to get to a final": Seattle Sounders eager for Leagues Cup test vs. Santos Laguna

“We want to get to a final,” midfielder Cristian Roldan told reporters after training Monday at Starfire Sports Complex. “If we were playing Orlando tomorrow, we would want to win just as bad because it's another opportunity to win a trophy.

“I think we see it as essentially like a Europa League. It's slightly different than Champions League, there's not as many games. But all you have to do is win two games and you're in a final. That's what excites, I think, a lot of players and that's why you have to take it serious because at the end of the day you're playing two games at home before a final. If that doesn't excite you, then you're in the wrong business. So I think we're really excited for this and it doesn't matter the opponent.”