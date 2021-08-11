Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 3, Tigres UANL 0

Seattle Sounders FC got goals from starters Raul Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero , plus one from a very super sub named Nico Lodeiro , en route to a convincing 3-0 win over Tigres UANL in their Leagues Cup quarterfinal match on Tuesday night at Lumen Field.

The match was fairly even in the early going, with Seattle getting a little more of the ball and pushing forward with regularity, but it turned conclusively the Sounders' way just after the 20-minute mark. Cristian Roldan took a run into the box, and Tigres defender Erick Avalos committed the obvious foul rather than let Roldan progress to goal. Avalos' dice roll didn't pay off, as Ruidiaz stepped to the spot and, after some entertaining moves by Tigres goalkeeper Miguel Ortega in an apparent attempt to rattle the striker, buried it via a Panenka.

For Tigres' rotated lineup, Luis Quinones looked particularly threatening at points in the first half, including a 30th-minute opportunity that started with a Yeimar giveaway that nearly proved costly. Quinones, however, also stayed down for an extended period after a collision just outside the box that didn't draw the foul he was looking for — one of a number of times he tried to orchestrate a partnership with the ref.

Defensively, Seattle held well with a five-back formation throughout the half, with Xavier Arreaga doing work on the ground and in the air to intercept some of the more threatening passes into shooting territory.

Tigres changed their look a bit in the second half, taking out Avalos and recent French World Cup-winning arrival Florian Thauvin for two of its best attackers, Nico Lopez and Javier Aquino. But the Sounders nearly doubled their lead in the 50th minute, on a counter in which Roldan set Ruidiaz up well for a shot, but the Peruvian got too much on it.

Then with the Sounders continuing to press forward, and winning a corner, they finally got their elusive second goal in the 64th minute, with Joao Paulo sending a promising ball in, which took a deflection at the goalmouth to a waiting Montero at the far post to poke in the finish.

Then, not long after subbing on, Lodeiro — just recently returning from a lengthy injury — pulled up from about 30 yards out and let a shot fly for a golazo vanquishing any hope Tigres might have harbored. And yet, Seattle still kept coming, nearly getting a fourth in the 74th minute when Kelyn Rowe sent a diagonal pass from beyond the 18 to Ruidiaz, who headed in a solid attempt just in front of the far post.