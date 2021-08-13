Recap: Orlando City SC 0, Santos Laguna 1

Orlando City SC saw their run in the 2021 Leagues Cup end at the hands of Santos Laguna in the quarterfinals as they fell 1-0 at Exploria Stadium on Thursday evening.

A goal from Juan Ferney Otero on the half-hour mark stood up for the visitors, who booked a date with Seattle Sounders FC in next month's semifinal.

It was almost a dream start for Orlando, though, as Chris Mueller nearly put them up inside of 30 seconds but was denied by a goal-line clearance. Santos Laguna had a massive chance of their own in the sixth minute following a poor giveaway by Junior Urso in front of the scoring area, but Mason Stajduhar came up with the resulting save of Otero as Orlando were let off.

The two teams exchanged a few chances throughout the opening 30 minutes but the match remained scoreless, with Ruan nearly breaking the deadlock if not for a missed header a few minutes before the half-hour mark.

But Santos Laguna took the lead in the 30th minute through Otero, who was given space to fire a shot to the near post that bounced right in front of Stajduhar and deflected off the Orlando 'keeper to make it a 1-0 match.

Orlando looked to equal the match in the 48th minute and almost did so as a shot by Mauricio Pereyra deflected out of bounds en route to the goal. Then, in the 64th, Nani let loose a strike from distance that Gibran Lajud was able to get to in time, followed by a Benji Michel header from a Ruan pass that sailed out of play.

That exchange appeared to tilt momentum toward the Lions as they looked to pull level with the visitors. And Silvester van der Water made a bid to do just that in the 81st, but his attempt beyond the box missed its target.