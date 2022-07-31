Brandon Vazquez's USMNT case grows during MLS Golden Boot challenge

“Brandon continues to show why he should have been an All-Star in the first place and Brenner has continued to make plays, whether it's goals or assists for us over the past couple of months,” Noonan said. “I think the form of those two is certainly strong right now. And we know we have to continue to find ways to get them in good spots to finish plays off like they have been.”

While Pat Noonan didn’t address the USMNT topic after their 4-4 draw at Inter Miami CF Saturday night, Cincy’s head coach clearly feels Vazquez should be getting more consideration nationally after both he and Brenner bagged braces in the Eastern Conference clash.

But the answer is actually FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez , whose 13g/5a put him second on the active Golden Boot presented by Audi list after NYCFC loaned Taty Castellanos to LaLiga side Girona last week. He only trails Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Driussi , whose 14g/7a make him arguably the Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner.

We don’t blame you if you thought of FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (12g/5a) considering the key role he played in the Yanks qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup – and seems likely to have at this fall's tournament.

Vazquez was omitted from the 26-man roster that’ll represent the league vs. Liga MX at the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Aug. 10. He also hasn’t earned a USMNT cap or call-up, though manager Gregg Berhalter said “he’s close” after the June camp roster was announced and Vazquez himself has said “anything could happen” before Group B play begins in November.

The upcoming September camp may be Vazquez’s last chance to impress, when the United States plays AFC teams Japan (Sept. 23) and Saudi Arabia (Sept. 27) in tune-up friendlies across Europe. In a wide-open striker pool, Vazquez has roughly six weeks to possibly force Berhalter’s hand.

As much as Vazquez may be thinking about the USMNT, Saturday he was focused on the result at hand. He scored twice in the 81st to 86th minutes off set-ups from teammate Alvaro Barreal, only for a 97th-minute equalizer from Miami defender Chris McVey to result in two points dropped at DRV PNK Stadium.