"Anything could happen": FC Cincinnati's Brandon Vazquez eyes USMNT

But the 23-year-old is left encouraged by his chances long-term, referencing a conversation with USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter during an interview with Extratime.

“I spoke to Gregg a couple weeks ago,” Vazquez said. “He said he likes my movement in the box, and (he said) to keep scoring, to keep this momentum up and that anything could happen. It's a World Cup year, so I know it's harder to make it into a squad that's already been working for years together for this tournament. But anything could happen.”

Berhalter is keeping tabs on Vazquez as well, noting “he’s close” when discussing the June window’s roster three weeks ago. And it’s all sparked by some fantastic MLS form, with his seven goals and three assists across 13 games lifting Cincinnati’s surprise early-season rise to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Nobody has pulled ahead in the USMNT’s striker battle either, with Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas) and Haji Wright (Turkey’s Antalyaspor) the only two specified options called into the ongoing June camp. Wright is one of Vazquez’s several former U.S. youth national teammates in the mix, as they were both forwards at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup alongside stars like Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams.