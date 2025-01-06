Austin FC acquire USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez from CF Monterrey

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Austin FC completed a head-turning transfer on Monday, acquiring US men's national team striker Brandon Vazquez from LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey.
The 26-year-old joins Austin on a four-year guaranteed contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He arrives for reportedly around $10 million (club-record fee) and will hold a Designated Player roster spot.
To complete the transaction, Austin moved atop the MLS waiver order by trading the San Jose Earthquakes $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split evenly across the next two seasons.
Vazquez previously starred in MLS for FC Cincinnati, earning Best XI presented by Continental Tire honors in 2022 and helping their 2023 squad claim the Supporters' Shield. That rise propelled his January 2024 move to Monterrey for reportedly $7.5 million plus add-ons and a sell-on clause. Nearly one year later, he's returned to MLS.
"Brandon has already proven to be a goalscorer in both MLS and LIGA MX," said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.
"His well-known daily dedication to get prepared for games, his passion for the game, and his determination when he competes were key factors when deciding on bringing him to Austin FC."
Vast experience
Vazquez arrives with seven years of MLS experience, first backing up Josef Martínez at Atlanta United (2017-19) and later flourishing with Luciano Acosta at FC Cincinnati (2020-23). For Cincy, he scored a then-club-record 43 goals across all competitions and was named a 2022 MLS All-Star alongside Best XI recognition.
While at Monterrey, Vazquez produced 14g/1a in 49 matches. He helped Rayados reach the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.
The Southern California native has scored four goals in 11 USMNT appearances. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, he's received several call-ups under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.
"I couldn’t be more excited to join Austin FC, and I want to give special thanks to Anthony Precourt, Rodolfo Borrell and Nico Estévez for their efforts and belief in me," said Vazquez.
"Austin FC is an organization with terrific fan support, with big plans for the future. I hope to make an immediate impact this season and help contribute to the success of the club for years to come."
New No. 9
Vazquez fills Austin's No. 9 vacancy after they bought out Gyasi Zardes' contract. He joins two other DPs – 2022 MLS MVP runner-up Sebastián Driussi and summer 2024 signing Osman Bukari – as frontmen in the attack. However, Driussi is reportedly nearing an exit back to River Plate in his native Argentina.
Last year, Austin's 39 goals scored were the third-fewest in MLS. That contributed to Estévez replacing Josh Wolff as head coach, after the Verde & Black finished 10th in the Western Conference and missed the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Austin's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 22 at home vs. Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
