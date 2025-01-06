Austin FC acquire USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez from CF Monterrey

"His well-known daily dedication to get prepared for games, his passion for the game, and his determination when he competes were key factors when deciding on bringing him to Austin FC."

"Brandon has already proven to be a goalscorer in both MLS and LIGA MX," said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.

Vazquez previously starred in MLS for FC Cincinnati , earning Best XI presented by Continental Tire honors in 2022 and helping their 2023 squad claim the Supporters' Shield. That rise propelled his January 2024 move to Monterrey for reportedly $7.5 million plus add-ons and a sell-on clause. Nearly one year later, he's returned to MLS.

To complete the transaction, Austin moved atop the MLS waiver order by trading the San Jose Earthquakes $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split evenly across the next two seasons.

The 26-year-old joins Austin on a four-year guaranteed contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He arrives for reportedly around $10 million (club-record fee) and will hold a Designated Player roster spot.

Vast experience

Vazquez arrives with seven years of MLS experience, first backing up Josef Martínez at Atlanta United (2017-19) and later flourishing with Luciano Acosta at FC Cincinnati (2020-23). For Cincy, he scored a then-club-record 43 goals across all competitions and was named a 2022 MLS All-Star alongside Best XI recognition.

While at Monterrey, Vazquez produced 14g/1a in 49 matches. He helped Rayados reach the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.

The Southern California native has scored four goals in 11 USMNT appearances. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, he's received several call-ups under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"I couldn’t be more excited to join Austin FC, and I want to give special thanks to Anthony Precourt, Rodolfo Borrell and Nico Estévez for their efforts and belief in me," said Vazquez.