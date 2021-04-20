Seven best debut performances from MLS opening weekend

Some may argue that we've saved the best for last. Atlanta United was a club that lost its structure last season, but have seemingly now found it again by capturing the 21-year-old Argentine. Sosa was a firm defensive presence in front of the backline and a clever distributor to spark the transition game. If you ask me, he was the Man of the Match in the Five Stripes’ gritty 0-0 draw at Orlando City SC.