Axel Kei, at age 13, makes history for Real Salt Lake's second team

Kei joined the 0-0 draw in the 61st minute, replacing former US men’s national team striker Bobby Wood , who’s more than double his age. He had a late chance at a game-winner, though a Colorado Springs defender intervened on an 85th-minute cross from Milan Iloski .

Kei, a second-half substitute for Real Monarchs (RSL’s USL Championship affiliate), was 13 years, 9 months and 9 days old upon entering a second-division match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

History on a Friday night in Herriman, Utah from one of our own. Axel Kei becomes the youngest to appear for a professional American sports team at 13 years, 9 months and 9 days! pic.twitter.com/uOcmcsUDi3

At last summer’s inaugural MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, Kei helped RSL win the U-15 national title with a 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union . He took home the Golden Boot, memorably netting a hat trick (seen below) and tallying five goals total.

RSL historically have one of the strongest academies in MLS, with first-team regulars like goalkeeper David Ochoa, center back Justen Glad and right back Aaron Herrera all coming through their youth development system.

As Kei works toward a homegrown deal and accumulates professional minutes, he could become among the youngest-ever players to sign an MLS contract. The current leader is Freddy Adu, who joined D.C. United in 2004 at 14 years and 168 days of age.

Real Monarchs debuted in 2015 and won the USL Championship title in 2019. Meanwhile, RSL won MLS Cup in 2009 and advanced to the Concacaf Champions League final in 2011.