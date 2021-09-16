Who are the 10 youngest players ever signed to an MLS contract?

If you're good enough, you're old enough. And MLS has plenty of talent for which that aphorism rings true.

Following NYCFC's signing of 14-year-old defender Christian McFarlane to an MLS contract on Thursday, there's a new entrant in the league's 10 youngest signings.

In fact, he's the fifth to make the top 10 in the last two years. Teenage talent continues to burgeon in MLS, though still atop the list is former wunderkind Freddy Adu, who signed his first contract when he was just 14 years and 168 days old in 2004.