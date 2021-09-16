Who are the 10 youngest players ever signed to an MLS contract?

Freddy Adu - DC United - Celebrate

If you're good enough, you're old enough. And MLS has plenty of talent for which that aphorism rings true.

Following NYCFC's signing of 14-year-old defender Christian McFarlane to an MLS contract on Thursday, there's a new entrant in the league's 10 youngest signings.

In fact, he's the fifth to make the top 10 in the last two years. Teenage talent continues to burgeon in MLS, though still atop the list is former wunderkind Freddy Adu, who signed his first contract when he was just 14 years and 168 days old in 2004.

Below is the list of how old each player was on the day they signed their MLS contract.

The 10 youngest players signed in MLS all-time
Player (club)
Age when signed
Year signed
Freddy Adu (D.C. United)
14 years, 168 days
2004
Emmanuel Ochoa (San Jose Earthquakes)
14 years, 191 days
2019
Christian McFarlane (NYCFC)
14 years, 234 days
2021
Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire)
14 years, 297 days
2019
Bento Estrela (New York Red Bulls)
14 years, 364 days
2021
Joe Scally (NYCFC)
15 years, 83 days
2018
Gianluca Busio (Sporting KC)
15 years, 89 days
2017
Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes)
15 years, 102 days
2019
Fuad Ibrahim (Toronto FC)
15 years, 130 days
2007
George Bello (Atlanta United)
15 years, 146 days
2017

Who are the 10 youngest players ever signed to an MLS contract?

