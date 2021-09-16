Who are the 10 youngest players ever signed to an MLS contract?

If you're good enough, you're old enough. And MLS has plenty of talent for which that aphorism rings true.
Following NYCFC's signing of 14-year-old defender Christian McFarlane to an MLS contract on Thursday, there's a new entrant in the league's 10 youngest signings.
In fact, he's the fifth to make the top 10 in the last two years. Teenage talent continues to burgeon in MLS, though still atop the list is former wunderkind Freddy Adu, who signed his first contract when he was just 14 years and 168 days old in 2004.
Below is the list of how old each player was on the day they signed their MLS contract.
|
Player (club)
|
Age when signed
|
Year signed
|
Freddy Adu (D.C. United)
|
14 years, 168 days
|
2004
|
Emmanuel Ochoa (San Jose Earthquakes)
|
14 years, 191 days
|
2019
|
Christian McFarlane (NYCFC)
|
14 years, 234 days
|
2021
|
Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire)
|
14 years, 297 days
|
2019
|
Bento Estrela (New York Red Bulls)
|
14 years, 364 days
|
2021
|
Joe Scally (NYCFC)
|
15 years, 83 days
|
2018
|
Gianluca Busio (Sporting KC)
|
15 years, 89 days
|
2017
|
Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes)
|
15 years, 102 days
|
2019
|
Fuad Ibrahim (Toronto FC)
|
15 years, 130 days
|
2007
|
George Bello (Atlanta United)
|
15 years, 146 days
|
2017