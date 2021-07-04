Four MLS NEXT Cup Champions crowned at inaugural tournament

U17 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs

Orlando City SC Academy and PDA (Somerset, NJ) saw a number of chances throughout the 90-minute match though regulation ended in a 0-0 draw. One of the best chances came for Orlando City winger Alex Freeman, who found a pocket of space to get a shot off, but his shot smashed straight into the post and back into play. While the post was unforgiving in regulation for Freeman, Orlando City were the benefactors during penalty kicks as Mustapha Sowe’s opening PK was kept out of the back of the net by the crossbar. Orlando City SC Academy went on to score three consecutive penalty kicks (Alejandro Nasato, Owen VanMarter, Ian Silva) and Goalkeeper Isaac Delgado notched two saves during the shootout with his game-winning penalty kick stop against PDA’s Yuxuan Yang.