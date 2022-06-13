Australia beat Peru in penalty shootout to book World Cup spot

By Jaime Uribarri

australia-world-cup-2022-june13

Australia are World Cup-bound after beating Peru 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout that decided the AFC-Conmebol intercontinental playoff in dramatic fashion Monday night at Al Rayyan Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Following a 0-0 draw in regulation time, plus 30 additional deadlocked minutes of extra time, goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne came in right at the end to play the hero for the Socceroos. The 33-year-old Sydney FC goalkeeper – who replaced Matthew Ryan for the sole purpose of blocking penalty kicks – stopped Alex Valera's effort from the spot, sending the Aussies into Group D in Qatar, where they'll face defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese captained La Blanquirroja and made a save of his own during the shootout, while NYCFC defender Alexander Callens and D.C. United Designated Player Edison Flores buried their tries. But it wasn't enough to avoid Peru's heartbreak.

Flores, who's been linked to a move to Mexican champions Atlas, had the best chance of the match after hitting the post with a header in minute 109 of extra time.

Columbus Crew defender Milos Degenek watched the entire game from the Australia bench, as did San Jose Earthquakes fullback Marcos Lopez for Ricardo Gareca's side.

The 32nd and final World Cup ticket will be decided Tuesday, also at Al Rayyan Stadium – site of the Concacaf-Oceania playoff between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Australia have now made five straight World Cups, though haven't advanced out of the group stage since 2006's edition. Meanwhile, Peru missed a World Cup return after making Russia 2018.

