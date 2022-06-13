Australia beat Peru in penalty shootout to book World Cup spot

Following a 0-0 draw in regulation time, plus 30 additional deadlocked minutes of extra time, goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne came in right at the end to play the hero for the Socceroos. The 33-year-old Sydney FC goalkeeper – who replaced Matthew Ryan for the sole purpose of blocking penalty kicks – stopped Alex Valera's effort from the spot, sending the Aussies into Group D in Qatar, where they'll face defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.