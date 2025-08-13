Colorado Rapids acquire Australian defender Lucas Herrington

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have acquired defender Lucas Herrington from A-League side Brisbane Roar FC, the club announced Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Australian international is under contract through 2029 with a club option for 2030. He will join Colorado in January 2026.

Herrington is an up-and-coming center back who's scored one goal in 18 professional matches since debuting in December 2024.

Earlier this year, Herrington helped Australia win the 2025 AFC U-20 Asian Cup.

"Lucas is a talented young center back with great size, athleticism, and composure beyond his years," said Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor.