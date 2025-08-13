Colorado Rapids acquire Australian defender Lucas Herrington

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Colorado Rapids have acquired defender Lucas Herrington from A-League side Brisbane Roar FC, the club announced Wednesday.
The 18-year-old Australian international is under contract through 2029 with a club option for 2030. He will join Colorado in January 2026.
Herrington is an up-and-coming center back who's scored one goal in 18 professional matches since debuting in December 2024.
Earlier this year, Herrington helped Australia win the 2025 AFC U-20 Asian Cup.
"Lucas is a talented young center back with great size, athleticism, and composure beyond his years," said Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor.
"He’s already shown he can compete at the senior level, and we’re excited to bring him into an environment where he can continue to grow and develop with us."
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant